Draymond Green: Warriors Should Have 4 All-Stars Again This Season

The Golden State Warriors became the eighth team in history to have four players selected to the NBA All-Star Game last season, and Draymond Green believes a repeat should be in order this year.

"We're winning and everyone is playing well," Green told ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "Why not?"

Specifically, Green is campaigning for himself, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to all make the trip to Los Angeles with the Warriors sitting atop the Western Conference at 33-9.

"I kind of heard quite a bit this year that we should only get three max, but I don't see why not four?" Green added. "If winning has been the [blueprint to get four stars in] every year, why should it change up?"

As things stand, Curry and Durant look like All-Star locks.

While fan ballots only count for 50 percent of the total vote—media and the players each receive a 25 percent share of the pie—Durant (1,326,059) and Curry (1,369,658) topped the Western Conference frontcourt and backcourt, respectively, in updated returns released to the public on Thursday.



Green, meanwhile, sat third among all Western Conference frontcourt players with 616,730 votes. The only players ahead of him were Durant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis.

Thompson, who's averaging 20.7 points and shooting a career-best 45.3 percent from three, was fourth among Western Conference backcourt players with 686,825 votes.

Curry, Houston Rockets guard James Harden (978,540) and Oklahoma City Thunder floor general Russell Westbrook (791,332) all have sizable leads on Thompson for the time being.

Captains and starters for the 2018 All-Star Game will be revealed Jan. 18 on TNT, while coaches' reserve picks will be disclosed Jan. 23.