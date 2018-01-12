Falcons vs. Eagles: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2018 NFC Divisional Game

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A No. 6 seed has never been favored over a No. 1 seed in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, per ESPN Stats & Info.

But that could mean less to the Atlanta Falcons, who are favored by 2.5 points over the home-team Philadelphia Eagles in their divisional showdown on Saturday.

It's amazing what a difference a quarterback makes. The Eagles lost starter Carson Wentz in December to a torn ACL, and though they went 2-1 to finish out the season, bettors and fans alike are clearly worried that Nick Foles won't be able to carry the torch.

In fact, according to Westgate Superbook oddsmaker Ed Salmons (h/t ESPN's David Purdom), the Eagles likely could have opened as 6.5-point favorites over the Falcons with Wentz under center.



Now the Eagles will have to take on an Atlanta team that shut down the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 in the opening weekend of the playoffs.

Let's take a look at all the information you need to know to tune in to this NFC clash, as well as make some stat predictions for each team's biggest weapons.

No. 6. Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Saturday, January 13

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: (NBC, NBC Sports Live)

Falcons Stat Predictions

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Matt Ryan: 250 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Julio Jones: 104 yards, 1 TD

Devonta Freeman: 70 yards, 1 TD

Tevin Coleman: 40 yards, 1 TD

The Falcons averaged 249.4 passing yards and 22.1 points per game, and they'll likely beat both of those marks against the Eagles.

Sure, it's not their defense that the Eagles need to worry about. Philadelphia has been impressive on that side of the ball, allowing just 306.5 total yards per game and 18.4 points.

But the Falcons enter this matchup confident both from their win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round and from the knowledge that they're favored despite traveling to Lincoln Financial Field.

Atlanta has both Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman back in the lineup and healthy and can wear the Eagles down on the ground before Matt Ryan and Julio Jones take to the air.

Jones disappointed when it came to finding the end zone in 2017, scoring just three touchdowns. But expect him to come up big when his team needs it most and help lead the Falcons over the Eagles to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Eagles Stat Predictions

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Nick Foles: 165 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Zach Ertz: 65 yards, 1 TD

Jay Ajayi: 65 yards

Alshon Jeffery: 60 yards

Foles held his own, for the most part, in the three games he had to start in place of Wentz to close out the regular season for the Eagles.

But the team's Week 17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys 6-0 left a bad taste in the Eagles' mouths heading into the postseason, and they had an entire bye week to stew on it.

Foles' performance in that game was a huge red flag. Incredibly, he went 4-of-11 for 39 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. And that offensive failure is a big part of the reason the No. 6 Falcons are favored over the No. 1 Eagles.

Of course, Philadelphia's defense has been strong—one of the best in the league, in fact. The Eagles finished the regular season No. 4 in the league in total defense.

But even if Philadelphia can keep Atlanta's offense in check, can the Eagles put enough of their own points on the board to keep pace with the Falcons?

It helps that main weapon tight end Zach Ertz is back in the lineup, but Jay Ajayi was just beginning to come into his own to end the regular season. This game is a huge load to put on his shoulders.

Odds according to OddsShark and current as of Jan. 12.