Titans vs. Patriots: Updated Odds, Stat Predictions for 2018 AFC Divisional Game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is used to finding himself in the spotlight during the postseason.

When the Patriots open their playoff slate Saturday in the AFC divisional round against the Tennessee Titans, the 40-year-old quarterback should be front and center for all 60 minutes.

Brady will receive a challenge from opposing quarterback Marcus Mariota, but it won't be enough to force the Patriots to sweat it out.

Below are a few predictions of what we think will happen Saturday night.

Odds: New England (-13.5); Over/Under: 48.5

Brady to Throw for 400 Yards

Last postseason, Brady averaged 379 passing yards per game on the way to a Super Bowl victory.

The two-time NFL MVP is expected to get off to a great start in this year's playoffs against a Tennessee team that ranks 25th in passing defense.

Don't be surprised if Brady racks up a few touchdown passes as well since the Titans have given up the most passing touchdowns of any remaining playoff team. Tennessee was torched for 27 passing touchdowns in the regular season, which is three more than both the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles conceded.

Brady comes into Saturday's game as the league's top passer, with 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns. He's been efficient at home, with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The longtime New England signal-caller has also found success against playoff teams, as he threw for over 250 yards in games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. Brady's best game of the season was a 447-yard showing against the Saints in Week 2.

With a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line and a far-from-spectacular defense lining up across from him, Brady should produce one of the best playoff performances of his career.

Mariota Will Throw for 250 Yards but Fails to Influence Game with Legs

Mariota poses a different threat than Brady because he's more mobile, but he will only be able to achieve success in one facet of the game on Saturday.

New England will stack the box to keep running back Derrick Henry under wraps, a move that will also lock down the edges and limit Mariota's ability to scramble.

However, that game plan will allow the Oregon product to throw the ball around a little bit to Eric Decker and Rishard Matthews.

One of the reasons Mariota will be able to succeed through the air is he's going up against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL.

Even though it is the postseason, the Patriots aren't going to automatically turn into a silencing defense that gives up a maximum of 200 passing yards per game. That's not how they will win games in the playoffs.

Giving up 250 passing yards to Mariota would hit the Patriots average almost on the nose, as they conceded 251 yards per game through the air in the regular season.

What the Patriots defense will be able to decide is when Mariota succeeds. Look for the home team to get a few early stops and allow Brady to create some momentum while opening up a lead. Mariota will try to lead a comeback but fall short because his running ability will be shut down.

Danny Amendola Will be Brady's Top Receiver

Wide receiver Danny Amendola enters the postseason third on the Patriots' receiving chart behind tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

With all of the focus from the Titans defense on Gronkowski, Amendola will be able to cut through the middle of the field and gash the opposing secondary.

Amendola, who caught 61 passes for 659 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, has a reliable postseason track record.

The 32-year-old was targeted 15 times in three postseason contests a year ago for an average of nine yards per catch.

During the 2014 postseason, Amendola put together an average of 12.5 yards per catch on 11 receptions to go along with three touchdowns.

Brady's comfort level with Amendola is high, which is a vital asset to have during crucial situations in the postseason.

Amendola might not break a long run after a catch, but he will be targeted close to 10 times and force the secondary away from Gronkowski and Cooks. As the game wears on and Amendola receives more targets, the Titans will zero in on him and forget about one of New England's top two receivers, which will allow for a long touchdown pass from Brady to either Gronkowski or Cooks.

