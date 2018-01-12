Tyronn Lue Says Cavaliers Must 'Get Rid of Agendas' to Break Losing Skid

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in a funk, and head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters following Thursday's 133-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors that in order to snap out of it "we've got to get rid of our agendas."

"We've got to be better," Lue said, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "We know that. But until we play better defensively, I think offensively sharing the basketball, everyone on the same pageand if guys have agendas, we've got to get rid of our agendas and play the right way."

Lue, according to McMenamin, did not explain what he meant specifically by "agendas."

"I don't [have an agenda]," LeBron James said when asked about Lue's comment. "At this point, three-and-a-half, four years in this thing, I hope not. I don't know. I don't have one. I just want to win. I just like playing ball the right way, getting guys involved and winning the game also. I don't."

The Cavaliers, who have lost six of their last eight games and seven of 10, aren't strangers to midseason malaise.

Take last season, for instance, when Cleveland went 7-8 in January following a 25-7 start.

However, just because the Cavaliers shook off the cobwebs last year and coasted their way to an Eastern Conference title doesn't mean it's going to be as easy this time around.

While Lue's bunch ranks fourth overall in offensive rating (110.4), the club's defensive rating has plummeted to a mark of 109.5. The Sacramento Kings, at 109.9, are the only team worse.

Recent results have been especially concerning. The Cavaliers have allowed at least 127 points in three straight games, and they've suffered consecutive losses of at least 28 points.

In order to avoid another meltdown, the Wine and Gold will need to produce a far stingier effort Friday evening when they clash with the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

