Oscar De La Hoya Willing to Work with Dana White in Switch to Boxing Promotion

John Locher/Associated Press

Dana White told TMZ Sports in December that he wants to get into boxing promotion in 2018, and Oscar De La Hoya followed up Friday by extending a helping hand.

"I wish him all the best," De La Hoya said, per TMZ. "It's going to take a lot for him to get into boxing. I've been in boxing for all my life, and it's not going to be easy.

De La Hoya added: "I would love to do the biggest fights with him. For the sake of boxing, I would love to do the biggest fights. I mean look, if he wants to have another of his UFC fighters come into boxing, let's do it. I mean, why not? And vice versa, so it's all good."

However, the 44-year-old said the two have not spoken about a partnership yet.

"It's surprising he wants to get into boxing and hasn't gotten a hold of the biggest promoter in the sport," De La Hoya continued.

While White's first foray into boxing promotion proved to be a smashing success—Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor generated 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and $600 million in revenue, per MMA Junkie's Steven Marrocco—the UFC president noted his involvement moving forward will not hinge on getting The Notorious back in the ring.

"It's about getting into boxing," he said. "Conor needs to get back and defend his [UFC lightweight] title."

As far as fighters he's intrigued by, White circled British heavyweight Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 knockouts) as "the most marketable fighter in boxing right now."