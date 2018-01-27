John Wall Ruled Out vs. Hawks with Knee Injury; Status Day-to-Day

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Wizards guard John Wall will miss Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena due to a sore left knee, the team announced.

The Wizards also noted he's considered day-to-day.

According to Candace Buckner of the Washington Post, Wall said he will travel to Cleveland next week to visit the doctor who performed his 2016 knee surgeries.

Wall told Buckner, "Our doctors here have been doing a great job, but there's nothing wrong with getting a second opinion."

The Kentucky product already dealt with shoulder and knee injuries earlier this season, which have cut into the durability that allowed him to play at least 77 games in each of the last four campaigns.

Wall is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists after posting a career-best 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game in 2016-17 while leading Washington to the second round of the playoffs.

He was recently named to the All-Star Game for the fifth consecutive season.

His ability on both ends as someone who can defend opposing point guards while getting out in transition and spearheading the offensive attack is one reason the Wizards entered the 2017-18 campaign with elevated hopes of competing against the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference.

For as long as Wall is out, Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier will likely pick up additional minutes at point guard.

The biggest key to Washington's ability to thrive without Wall, however, is the continued strong play of All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal.