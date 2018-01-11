Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Divided on Wanting to Be NBA All-Star Game Captain

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Changes to the NBA All-Star Game format mean the leading vote-getter in each conference will be named captains and get to divide the teams. However, not everyone wants the responsibility.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant doesn't want to be a captain, while teammate Stephen Curry would be happy to do it.

Curry leads Western Conference players with 1,369,658 votes, while Durant is right behind him with 1,326,059 in the latest update, per Slater.

The All-Star starters and the two captains will be announced on Jan. 18, with the NBA coaches choosing the reserves by Jan. 23. The full rosters will be revealed on Jan. 25.

The event's official account provided the full update on voting as of Thursday afternoon:

Durant and Curry are safely ahead of the rest of the field, meaning one of the two will likely end up earning the role as captain. Considering the two are teammates, it wouldn't be surprising to see them work together on choosing a roster.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference race is a lot more interesting with LeBron James edging out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving. While Irving has to make up about 250,000 votes to catch James, that individual battle has extra attention because of this offseason.

Irving asked to be traded and eventually was dealt from the Cavaliers to the rival Celtics, likely creating a rift between the former teammates.

If one of the two is picking rosters for the All-Star game, there could be a lot of pettiness involved in the draft process.