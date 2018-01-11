Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Divided on Wanting to Be NBA All-Star Game Captain

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 4: Kevin Durant #35 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 4, 2017 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Changes to the NBA All-Star Game format mean the leading vote-getter in each conference will be named captains and get to divide the teams. However, not everyone wants the responsibility. 

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the Golden State WarriorsKevin Durant doesn't want to be a captain, while teammate Stephen Curry would be happy to do it.

Curry leads Western Conference players with 1,369,658 votes, while Durant is right behind him with 1,326,059 in the latest update, per Slater.

The All-Star starters and the two captains will be announced on Jan. 18, with the NBA coaches choosing the reserves by Jan. 23. The full rosters will be revealed on Jan. 25.

The event's official account provided the full update on voting as of Thursday afternoon:

Durant and Curry are safely ahead of the rest of the field, meaning one of the two will likely end up earning the role as captain. Considering the two are teammates, it wouldn't be surprising to see them work together on choosing a roster.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference race is a lot more interesting with LeBron James edging out Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving. While Irving has to make up about 250,000 votes to catch James, that individual battle has extra attention because of this offseason.

Irving asked to be traded and eventually was dealt from the Cavaliers to the rival Celtics, likely creating a rift between the former teammates.

If one of the two is picking rosters for the All-Star game, there could be a lot of pettiness involved in the draft process.

Related

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    LeBron Rips Team During Blowout 😤

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Jaylen Brown Is More Than an Afterthought

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    Raptors Hand Cavs 34-Pt Drubbing

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    Featured logo
    Featured

    7 Blockbuster Trades That Could Still Happen

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report