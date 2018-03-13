Tavon Wilson Reportedly Re-Signs with Lions on 2-Year, $7 Million Contract

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Safety Tavon Wilson will reportedly remain with the Detroit Lions after the two sides agreed on a two-year, $7 million contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson ended last season on injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he was a key part of the defense prior to his injury.

The 27-year-old came to Detroit after four years with the New England Patriots, where he mostly served as a backup who spent a lot of his time on special teams. However, he got a chance to show what he could do with his new team in 2016, and he took advantage.

He appeared in 15 games in 2016, starting 14, and he finished second on the team with 89 tackles. His 55 tackles in 2017 ranked tied for fifth on the team despite the fact he missed six games.

Former coach Jim Caldwell noted the impact Wilson made when he was on the field.

"Obviously, he's been a vital part of what we do," the coach said in November when Wilson was placed on IR, per Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. "He's done a great job for us."

The new coaching staff clearly saw his value.

Wilson is solid in coverage, but he is at his best when he is close to the line of scrimmage as an extra run-stopper. He is also valuable in blitzes.

After the defense finished last year 27th in total yards allowed, the safety will try to get the team back on track.