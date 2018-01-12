NFL Playoff Bracket 2018: Super Bowl Scenarios, Odds Before Divisional Round

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Sixteen possible Super Bowl matchups remain after the playoff field went from twelve to eight during Wild Card Weekend.

We'll take a look at five of the more intriguing ones, which include an in-state matchup, a Super Bowl LI rematch and a battle between the two best scoring defenses in football.

Furthermore, you will also find the postseason schedule and Super Bowl LII odds, according to OddsShark, below.

NFL Playoff Bracket and Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 13, at 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC: No. 6 Atlanta Falcons at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Saturday, January 13, at 8:15 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 5 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 New England Patriots



Sunday, January 14, at 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS: No. 3 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers



Sunday, January 14, at 4:40 p.m. ET on Fox: No. 4 New Orleans Saints at No. 2 Minnesota Vikings



Conference Championships

Sunday, January 21, at 3 p.m. ET: AFC Championship on CBS (lowest-seeded AFC team at highest-seeded AFC team)

Sunday, January 21, at 6:30 p.m. ET: NFC Championship on Fox (lowest-seeded NFC team at highest-seeded NFC team)

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET: AFC champion vs. NFC champion on NBC (game will be played in Minneapolis)

Super Bowl LII Odds

New England Patriots: 7-4

Minnesota Vikings: 7-2

Pittsburgh Steelers: 11-2

Atlanta Falcons: 15-2

Philadelphia Eagles: 12-1

New Orleans Saints: 16-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 16-1

Tennessee Titans: 40-1

5 Super Bowl Scenarios

No. 1 Offense vs. No. 1 Defense

The New England Patriots led every NFL team with 394.2 yards per game during the 2017 regular season, but they would likely have a hard time reaching that mark against the Minnesota Vikings, who were No. 1 in fewest yards allowed (275.9).

Minnesota would be presented with an equally tough task in stopping the Pats offense. However, the Vikings would have the advantage of playing at U.S. Bank Stadium, as their home is the Super Bowl LII site.

The No. 1 offense and No. 1 defense last faced off to close the 2013 season, when the Seattle Seahawks (owners of the best defense) defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII.

No. 1 Defense vs. No. 2 Defense

The Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars were Nos. 1 and 2 in both yards per game allowed and scoring defense, respectively. Therefore, it's conceivable this matchup could be the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. The record is 21 combined points in Super Bowl VII, when the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins 14-7.

The winner of this game would also break a franchise-long Super Bowl title slump. The Vikings made it four times in the 1970s but lost each Super Bowl by double digits. The Jaguars made it as far as the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season but has never advanced to the Super Bowl.

Brady vs. Brees

Two future Hall of Famers would face off in this potential matchup, as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees would be battling in Minneapolis.

This Super Bowl matchup almost occurred in the 2011 season, when the Pats were the AFC representative. However, the third-seeded Saints lost a nail-biter against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Expect plenty of points in this contest. The Pats averaged 28.6 points per game, which tied for second in the league. The Saints nearly matched them, posting 28.0 per contest, which ranked fourth.

All-Pennsylvania Super Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles could contest an in-state Super Bowl. It was a possibility in 2004, when each team was the No. 1 seed in its conference. While the Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons to make the Super Bowl, the Steelers lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

This would not mark the first time two teams from the same state met in the Super Bowl, but it's only happened on one other occasion (the San Francisco 49ers defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX). The New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also met in Super Bowl XXV, but the Giants have played in New Jersey since 1976.

Super Bowl LII Rematch

Last season, the New England Patriots registered the Super Bowl's biggest comeback in what stands as the big game's only overtime contest. You can cue up 10,000 future questions and reminders about the former fact if the Patriots face their Super Bowl LI opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, again this year.

Although the Super Bowl rematch storyline would be prominent in the lead-in to the game, the on-field matchups should be fascinating to watch unfold.

Yes, the Pats beat the Falcons 23-7 in a boring regular-season game that is only remembered by the amount of fog that rolled through Gillette Stadium that night in October, but Atlanta is 7-3 since then and has one of the best defenses in football. The Falcons also just held a fantastic Los Angeles Rams offense to 13 points in the Wild Card Round. Could they post a similar effort against the Pats?