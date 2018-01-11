Colts HC Rumors: Matt Rhule to Stay at Baylor After Interview for Vacant Job

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Baylor coach Matt Rhule reportedly has elected to stay with his current team after interviewing for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rhule recently completed his first year with the Bears, finishing the year with a 1-11 record. He spent the previous four years as the head coach at Temple.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN first reported the coach interviewed with the Colts this week, noting he has NFL experience as the offensive line coach for the New York Giants in 2012.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports argued on behalf of the decision to interview the coach:

Rhule had a lot of success turning things around at Temple. After the team went 2-10 in his first year, it took just two seasons for him to lead the Owls to 10 wins, which he replicated the next year. He ended up with a 28-23 record in four years with the program.

He likely will need time to find similar success at Baylor after taking over a team with significant problems following Art Briles' dismissal.

Meanwhile, the Colts still have a position to fill after another coach has removed himself from consideration. According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the team was interested in Matt Nagy before he decided to coach the Chicago Bears. Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks also turned down the opportunity to interview, per Rapoport.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has also interviewed with the team and is considered a "very strong candidate," per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.