Gregg Popovich: LaVar Ball 'Fan from the Peanut Gallery' for Ripping Luke Walton

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

It's safe to say San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is no fan of LaVar Ball.

"I think the first thing to do is look at the substance and gravitas of the source that speaks," he said of Ball criticizing Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton, per Bill Oram of the So Cal News Group. "Stopping at that point would tell you you don't need to go any further. It's just another fan from the peanut gallery."

Popovich's comments come after Ball told Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com Walton had lost control of the Lakers and was too young to be the coach of the team.

Popovich is rarely one to hold back his opinion on anything, and he has made waves already this season for criticizing Donald Trump among other topics. However, he is far from the only coach to take umbrage with giving Ball—who is the father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball—a voice in the media.

"That was some cheap bulls--t," Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy said of the interview with Ball, per Rod Beard of the Detroit News.

Elsewhere, Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle called ESPN covering Ball "a disgrace" and suggested the network should "back up coaches" because they provide so much access throughout the season, per Chris Walder of The Score.

According to Sam Amico of AmicoHoops, a number of coaches advocated that writers who interview Ball have their credentials revoked.

While his colleagues have raised their concern, Walton said he is fine with Ball's criticism as long as it doesn't impact Lonzo and the relationship he has with the rookie, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

Popovich's Spurs will have to deal with Lonzo on the court Thursday when they face a Lakers team riding a two-game winning streak following a nine-game losing streak.

As for LaVar, he has more to worry about than weighing in on the Lakers coaching situation from Lithuania considering TMZ Sports reported the Better Business Bureau gave his company, Big Baller Brand, an F grade.