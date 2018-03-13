Report: Aaron Colvin Agrees to Contract with Texans After 4 Years with Jaguars

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 12: Aaron Colvin #22 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a play in the second half of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Field on November 12, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Cornerback Aaron Colvin helped the Jacksonville Jaguars win the 2017 AFC South title and landed a new contract as a result Tuesday. Colvin agreed to a four-year deal with the Houston Texans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Jaguars selected Colvin out of Oklahoma with a fourth-round pick in 2014, and he started his career as an outside cornerback. However, he moved primarily to nickel corner later thanks to the presence of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

He earned the support of his teammate, who wanted to see Colvin get paid:

While Colvin is yet to tally an interception in his career during the regular season, he picked off a pass in his first playoff game this past season.

He played just six games as a rookie but turned the corner as a regular participant in his second year with a career-best 73 combined tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble. The Oklahoma product proved he is a cornerback who can apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks with his speed and ability to come off the edge in the process.

Colvin notched 45 tackles and a fumble recovery in 2017 for a Jaguars defense that finished first in the league in passing yards allowed on the way to the division crown.

With this move, the Texans landed a playoff-tested piece in their secondary who has the versatility to play multiple spots and is just 26 years old. If he continues his progression, Colvin figures to be a significant piece of the cornerback rotation in 2018.

