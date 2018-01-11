Stanley Johnson Reportedly Subject of Pistons' Trade Talks

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2018

BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 10: Stanley Johnson #7 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on January 10, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons could reportedly make swingman Stanley Johnson available in advance of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.  

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, "opposing teams have come away with the impression that Johnson is available for the right return."

Johnson, 21, was selected eighth overall by the Pistons in the 2015 draft. 

Since then, the University of Arizona product has failed to find his footing as a scorer and has developed into an offensive liability. 

Through 32 appearances this season, the 6'7", 245-pounder is averaging 7.3 points per game on 34.8 percent shooting from the field and 29.1 percent shooting from three-point range. 

While it's unclear what kind of return the Pistons are looking for, they have reportedly been in the market for upgrades on the wing. 

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit previously "pursued" a deal for Orlando Magic sharpshooter Evan Fournier. 

Begley added that while the Pistons "have been one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market," they "don't appear to be interested" in trading 2017 first-round pick Luke Kennard. 

