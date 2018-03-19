Dominique Easley Reportedly Returns to Rams on 1-Year Contract

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams will maintain their depth on the defensive line by re-signing Dominique Easley on a one-year deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Monday morning.

Easley missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL, continuing a negative trend with injuries in his young career. He also ended the year on injured reserve in each of his first two seasons with the New England Patriots before eventually being waived in 2016.

The lineman's play has been inconsistent when healthy, although he had a strong 2016 season after joining the Rams. He tallied 3.5 sacks as a reserve defensive tackle on one of the most talented lines in the NFL.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to build upon his success after getting hurt during training camp.

"It's really unfortunate for our team because of what he meant on the field but also in the locker room," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Easley after the injury, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. "He has a great presence, always had a good smile on his face, great disposition and demeanor. He will be missed."

The 2014 first-round pick will now get another chance to show what he can do on a team that has suddenly become a top contender in the NFC. The 25-year-old still possesses plenty of upside and could represent a valuable addition at little risk.

Even if he remains his current role coming off the bench, he could be an impact player to help the team get back to the postseason in 2018.