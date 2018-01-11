Hornets Coach Steve Clifford Medically Cleared to Return to Team

Brock Williams-Smith/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets announced Thursday that head coach Steve Clifford has been cleared to return from medical leave next week.

Clifford, who left the team Dec. 6 with an undisclosed health issue, will rejoin the club for a practice on Tuesday before the Hornets host the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center on Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell, Clifford "has been suffering from severe headaches—a condition that started before this season—and has been working with doctors to establish the best course of preventive treatment going forward."

Hornets assistant Stephen Silas has filled in for Clifford as the team's interim head coach over the past month-plus.

During that stretch, Charlotte has gone 6-11 and has been outscored by an average of 1.8 points per 100 possessions, according to NBA.com.

The Hornets, who are 15-24 overall, will be busy before Clifford returns with games against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday and Detroit Pistons on Monday.