NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 27, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
NXT is constantly in flux, with the 2018 TakeOver event ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble looking much different than the 2017 edition. This show could have been seen as the beginning of NXT's next era with so few stars at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia truly established. That was what made the event so exciting to watch.
Philadelphia was witness to a show main-evented by two men who long tried to establish themselves atop NXT, as Andrade "Cien" Almas clashed with Johnny Gargano in a rematch from 2017. This time it was for the NXT Championship, with Zelina Vega in Almas' corner to make sure he stayed champion.
The Undisputed Era continued its takeover, as Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly defended their newly won NXT Tag Team Championships against 2017's most dominant team, The Authors of Pain. Meanwhile, Adam Cole challenged NXT's breakout star, Aleister Black, in an Extreme Rules match.
Ember Moon put her title on the line against NXT's newest female star, Shayna Baszler, looking to make the bully pay for her dirty tactics, and The Velveteen Dream once more promised to make sure everyone knew his name this time by taking out Kassius Ohno.
It was an important night for NXT, and all of the stars competing had a chance to prove they are NXT's future. Every match could define NXT's 2018 direction.
NXT Tag Team Championships: The Undisputed Era vs. The Authors of Pain
The Undisputed Era made its goal clear at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, and it took the team three months to accomplish it by winning the NXT Tag Team Championships. However, it never defeated The Authors of Pain, a force of nature that dominated the tag team division in 2017, to win the championships.
Before the bell could ring, AOP showed its aggression by assaulting Fish and O'Reilly. The heels tried their best to grind down the big men, but The Authors battled to the outside and beat down both their opponents at the same time.
Fish caught the leg of Akam in the ropes and managed to hurt him enough to isolate him in the heel corner. Akam finally escaped with a back body drop and got the hot tag to Rezar, who managed to take out both men on his own.
O'Reilly caught Akam in a leg hook, while Fish had Rezar in a sleeper hold until Rezar slammed Fish on top of O'Reilly. AOP hit the Super Collider on Undisputed Era, but the chaos that followed allowed O'Reilly to roll up Rezar for the win.
Result
The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) defeated The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fine match for both teams, but it lacked the exciting finish that the tag teams in NXT have pulled out consistently in past TakeOvers. Undisputed Era did a great job grinding down and isolating the big men early on with technical flair only The Revival could match in WWE.
It is a shame that the early sequence could not be better paid off with a wild final sequence of moves. This might have been setting up a future clash between the teams that would be stronger. If it is not, AOP might have its run end with a roll-up finish.
The Authors are ready to move up, though the NXT tag team division would feel light without the heavyweights. Undisputed Era is a good team, but it has yet to prove it can carry the division. Only Sanity comes off as a worthy contender in the near future.
The Velveteen Dream vs. Kassius Ohno
On the Kickoff, Dream promised to knock out Ohno in 30 seconds or fewer. After one impressive punch, he couldn't carry through on his promise, taking repeated strikes from Ohno that sent him reeling. He managed to cheap shot Ohno, though, and grind him down.
After Dream flaunted his success repeatedly, Ohno fought out of a fireman's carry and then flipped Dream clean off him. He hit Dream with repeated boots and then a running senton and a rolling superkick. However, Dream managed to block the rolling elbow and hit his swinging reverse STO DDT.
Dream managed to kick out of the rolling elbow and then hit a Death Valley Driver into a diving elbow for the pinfall victory, 10 minutes later than he promised.
Result
The Velveteen Dream defeated Kassius Ohno
Grade
C+
Analysis
Dream and Ohno were good enough to make up for a match that was filled with ugly moments. Perhaps because it was their first clash, the two did not click as well as they should have, with Dream struggling to deal well with Ohno's weight.
There were multiple moments in the match that Dream just seemed too confident in his strength, and he fell short. Luckily, the good parts of this match saved the bad moments, and it was not the type of disaster that could hurt either man.
Dream continues to prove he is a star in the making. His charisma alone has crowds on their feet for him, and he has a wide move set that can pair up with anyone. If he can iron out his mistakes, he will be a huge part of NXT going forward.
NXT Women's Championship: Ember Moon vs. Shayna Baszler
From the night Baszler debuted in NXT, she has made statements by taking out every woman in her way. Her vicious streak caught the attention of women's champion Moon, who agreed to put her title on the line to get an opportunity to teach Baszler a lesson.
Baszler tried to start the match off as a technical grind, but Moon battled out of her grip, hitting her with two single-leg dropkicks and then a suicide dive. However, a few well-placed strikes by Baszler allowed her to take over and show no remorse as she stomped on Moon's left arm.
Despite working with a bad arm, Moon fought back, striking Baszler repeatedly and connecting with the Eclipse. The impact hurt Moon's arm so bad that she couldn't cover, and Baszler pounced, locking in a cross armbreaker on the bad arm.
Moon fought to the ropes but was pulled back in the lock and stuck in the submission for several minutes as she tried her best to keep the hold from being fully extended. Moon barely managed to roll up Baszler and hold her down for the three-count.
Afterward, Baszler attacked Moon again and locked her in the cross armbreaker on the ramp, refusing to let go as officials repeatedly tried to pull her off.
Result
Ember Moon defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the NXT Women's Championship
Grade
B
Analysis
This was not much of a technical showcase with Baszler's limited move set on display; however, the match worked well because of the storytelling. Every moment of this match was focused on the singular assault of Baszler. Moon sold the effects well and kept fighting, showing off the heart that can make her a fan favorite.
It was honestly the most interesting story either woman has told so far in WWE, and it was clear they have chemistry. This should only be the first act in their feud, and the next match they have will hopefully be more than just an extended armbreaker for the second half.
It would not be surprising, though, for Kairi Sane to be added to this feud now with more time before the next TakeOver. The women's division may be without several top stars, but the women left are stepping up to tell some great stories.
Aleister Black vs. Adam Cole (Extreme Rules Match)
Cole and Black both cost each other opportunities at the NXT Championship, quickly sending them headlong into a vicious rivalry that would culminate in this Extreme Rules match.
Black frustrated Cole immediately by jumping off the ropes and sitting down to stare at Cole outside. Cole tried to take out Black with a steel chair, but Black ducked it, knocked Cole outside again and sat on the chair. Weapons filled the ring, and Cole stopped Black mid-moonsault with a kendo stick.
Black threw Cole off the top rope onto a garbage can and then caught Cole with a bicycle kick. Black managed to hit an electric chair toss onto a ladder in the corner. Black caught a steel chair from Cole but then was superkicked off the top rope through two tables.
Black took out Cole with a Death Valley Driver onto the top of two chairs and then connected with a running knee into a steel chair Cole was holding. O'Reilly and Fish interfered and set up Black to go through an announce table, but Sanity cleared them out.
Cole tried to take advantage of Black's position, but Black caught him with a jumping double foot stomp through the table. As Cole swung a chair at Black, The Dutch Destroyer kicked him clean with the Black Mass for the win.
Result
Aleister Black defeated Adam Cole
Grade
A
Analysis
This match was brutal from the start, but the creativity of the veteran performers dominated it. No weapon was used too long before someone moved on to a new tool, and the pacing of the contest was top-notch to keep the battle exciting through every moment.
It was particularly impressive that the action never felt overbooked with the tag team interference lasting only a few minutes. It distracted a bit from the action, but it was necessary for the story. Sanity needed to get on this card at some point.
Black winning was expected, as he is clearly on his way to the top of the card. It would be surprising if he was not challenging for the NXT title at the next TakeOver. Cole can take the loss, though it is already feeling like he has outstayed his welcome in NXT and should go right to the main roster.
NXT Championship Match: Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Johnny Gargano
Gargano had a roller coaster of a year in 2017, with one of his lowest moments at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III when he lost to Almas because of a distraction. He ended the year earning an opportunity at the NXT Championship and revenge against Almas, who is at the top of his game.
Gargano out-grappled Almas until the two fought to the outside, and Almas ducked a somersault plancha off the apron that sent Gargano to the floor.
Gargano managed to fight back by suplexing Almas into the turnbuckles and then caught him with a diving facebuster. Almas went for a moonsault that Gargano dodged, only for Almas to land on his feet and hit a standing moonsault.
Gargano ducked under Almas and hit a superkick, but Almas ducked his sunset flip powerbomb and hit a running knee strike only to miss a second with Gargano going for a slingshot DDT that was reversed into a facebuster followed by a top-rope tornado inverted DDT.
Johnny Wrestling hit Almas with an enzuigiri and then a slingshot DDT onto the apron. Almas blocked the Gargano Escape but then took a surprise clothesline before Gargano threw him into the turnbuckle. Vega distracted him for a dropkick, but Gargano fought back and hit a low-angle superkick for a near-fall.
Almas managed to trap Gargano in the ropes and hit a diving double foot stomp to the floor from which Gargano barely kicked out. Gargano caught Almas with the Gargano Escape with Vega distracting the referee for an eye poke to break it.
Gargano suplexed Almas outside and then hit the suicide dive, followed by Vega jumping in for a tilt-a-whirl headscissors into the steps and a hammerlock DDT for a near-fall. Vega tried to get involved again, and Candice LeRae jumped the barricade and ran her off.
Johnny Wrestling managed to hit an enzuigiri into the slingshot DDT and then the Gargano Escape with Almas getting to the ropes. Almas kneed Gargano into the post and then hammerlock DDT'd him off the top rope for the win.
As LeRae tried to help Gargano to the back, Tommaso Ciampa hit him in the back with his crutch.
Result
Andrade "Cien" Almas defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the NXT Championship
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was a spectacular match for both men. Clocking in at over 30 minutes, it rarely felt like these two were moving at anything less than top speed. While their first match was strong, this was special to watch from beginning to end. The chemistry Gargano and Almas have is hard to match.
Quietly, Gargano was one of the best wrestlers in WWE in 2017, but he may be the best in 2018 if this match is any indication. Almas has often been overlooked because of his booking, but he also has been putting together a steady string of impressive matches in the past year.
The booking helped solidify this match as a classic, with Almas winning thanks to his viciousness despite Gargano refusing to give up. Many expected Ciampa to cost Gargano the match, but Almas looked much better coming out of this match with the win relatively clean.
Now Gargano can finally begin his feud with Ciampa, and Almas can put on more great matches as champion against whoever else is ready to step up.