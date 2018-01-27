NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 5

The Undisputed Era made its goal clear at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, and it took the team three months to accomplish it by winning the NXT Tag Team Championships. However, it never defeated The Authors of Pain, a force of nature that dominated the tag team division in 2017, to win the championships.

Before the bell could ring, AOP showed its aggression by assaulting Fish and O'Reilly. The heels tried their best to grind down the big men, but The Authors battled to the outside and beat down both their opponents at the same time.

Fish caught the leg of Akam in the ropes and managed to hurt him enough to isolate him in the heel corner. Akam finally escaped with a back body drop and got the hot tag to Rezar, who managed to take out both men on his own.

O'Reilly caught Akam in a leg hook, while Fish had Rezar in a sleeper hold until Rezar slammed Fish on top of O'Reilly. AOP hit the Super Collider on Undisputed Era, but the chaos that followed allowed O'Reilly to roll up Rezar for the win.

Result

The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) defeated The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships

Grade

B

Analysis

This was a fine match for both teams, but it lacked the exciting finish that the tag teams in NXT have pulled out consistently in past TakeOvers. Undisputed Era did a great job grinding down and isolating the big men early on with technical flair only The Revival could match in WWE.

It is a shame that the early sequence could not be better paid off with a wild final sequence of moves. This might have been setting up a future clash between the teams that would be stronger. If it is not, AOP might have its run end with a roll-up finish.

The Authors are ready to move up, though the NXT tag team division would feel light without the heavyweights. Undisputed Era is a good team, but it has yet to prove it can carry the division. Only Sanity comes off as a worthy contender in the near future.