DaQuan Jones Re-Signs with Tennessee Titans on Multiyear Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 3: DaQuan Jones #90 of the Tennessee Titans on the sidelines before a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 23-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones has never played for an NFL team outside of the Tennessee Titans, and that won't change moving forward after they re-signed him on Wednesday.

Tennessee announced the move not long after the new league year began. It's a three-year contract worth $21 million, with $14 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.  

Jones entered the league in 2014 as a fourth-round pick out of Penn State and appeared in only seven games as a rookie with eight combined tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He didn't miss a game in either of the next two seasons and posted a career-high 45 combined tackles in 2015.

He turned the corner as a pass-rusher late in the 2017 campaign with a career-best 3.5 sacks in 12 games.

Jones helped the Titans reach the playoffs but wasn't able to play in the postseason because he was lost for the year in December with a bicep tear. The timing was particularly difficult to deal with considering he notched all 3.5 of his sacks in the two games before the setback.

Tennessee hopes his final two games before the injury are a sign of things to come, especially since he is still just 26 years old and had already established himself as an important part of the defensive line rotation.

If that's the case, the Titans will have a formidable presence on the defensive line depth chart back as they attempt to reach the playoffs again in 2018.

