Justin Ellis, Raiders Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $15 Million Contract

After playing a key role on the Oakland Raiders defensive line last season, Justin Ellis will reportedly return to the team in 2018.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ellis and the Raiders agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth up to $15 million and includes more than $6 million in guaranteed money.

Ellis has been with the Raiders for his entire NFL career. He was a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech in the 2014 draft and has appeared in 60 of a possible 64 games, tying his career high with 14 starts last season.

Per Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus, Ellis tied for 28th among interior defensive linemen in total run stops last season.

Even though Ellis has never been much of a presence in the passing game—his half-sack last season marked the first in that category of his career—his size (6'2", 335 lbs) makes him capable of eating up multiple blockers to open up opportunities for his teammates.

That size was once a problem for Ellis, though he made a commitment to getting in better physical condition last year.

"I'm lighter," Ellis told Vic Tafur of SFGate.com last August. "I am down to 338, about nine pounds off of last season. More lean muscle. I feel like I have been having decent seasons, but I wanted to do better, so I figured I would try this, move around a little better, be more active."

The move paid off for Ellis on the field, and he was able to parlay that success into a new contract with the Raiders.

Head coach Jon Gruden has a difficult task ahead of him trying to get the organization back on track after a 6-10 record last season. The defense finished 20th in points scored and 23rd in yards allowed, making it an area in need of help.

The Raiders are only one year removed from winning 12 games, so just a few minor tweaks can get them back on track.

Ellis isn't a new piece to the puzzle, but he was a successful part who can continue to get better now that he's put himself in better physical condition.