Morris Claiborne Re-Signs with New York Jets on 1-Year, $7 Million Contract

Al Bello/Getty Images

Cornerback Morris Claiborne will return to the New York Jets after agreeing to a one-year, $7 million deal with the team Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 28-year-old had a bounce-back year with the Jets in 2017, starting 15 games while finishing one off the team lead with eight passes defended.

This all came on a one-year deal after five years with the Dallas Cowboys that featured inconsistency and a lot of injuries.

Claiborne started 15 games in his rookie year after being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in 2012, but he only played 32 games over the next four seasons with injuries keeping him off the field the other half of the time. Even when healthy, he struggled in coverage and grabbed only four interceptions during his Cowboys tenure.

Aside from a foot injury, he was able to stay on the field in 2017 and started looking like the player who entered the year with such high expectations. His rebuilt reputation was enough to gain interest from eight to 10 teams, according to Calvin Watkins of Newsday.

Despite the options, he maintained that the Jets were his top option.

"Why leave and pick up (and go) somewhere else if you've got everything here?" he asked in January, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

There was apparently enough mutual interest to agree upon a new deal. If he can stay healthy, he could be an impact player opposite high-priced signee Trumaine Johnson for a team trying to make a quick rebuild into contention.