Report: Nickell Robey-Coleman Re-Signs with Rams on 3-Year, $15.75M Contract

Cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent but has found success and showed enough in 2017 for the Los Angeles Rams to reportedly bring him back.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Robey-Coleman and the Rams agreed on a three-year deal worth more than $15.75 million. He noted $8 million of the contract is guaranteed and added more context to the decision:

Robey-Coleman spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills after they signed him when he wasn't drafted in 2013. He didn't miss a single game during his tenure in the AFC East and tallied three interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

He quickly developed into a solid slot cornerback who could keep up with speedy receivers, and he didn't let his height at 5'8" stop him from making an impact in the secondary.

However, the Bills released him before the 2017 season, which freed the Rams to sign him.

Robey-Coleman helped Los Angeles win the NFC West title last season, and the defense improved from 23rd in the league in points allowed in 2016 to 12th with the cornerback aboard. The USC product played 15 games and tallied a career-high 49 combined tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

His speed stands out, but his nose for the ball and the fact he is just 26 years old makes this a solid decision for a Rams team looking to stay atop the division.