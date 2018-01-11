Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez to Leave, Bordeaux's Malcom Linked

Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez to Leave, Bordeaux's Malcom LinkedJanuary 11, 2018
Arsenal are willing to sell Alexis Sanchez in January and remain in negotiations with Manchester City over a move for the Chilean, according to BBC Sport's David Ornstein.
The Gunners want £35 million for Sanchez and their top candidate to replace him is 20-year-old Bordeaux forward Malcom.
However, Manchester City have so far only offered £20 million, although it is possible the clubs could reach a compromise somewhere between the £25 to £30 million mark.
Manchester United have also reportedly made a bid for Sanchez, but the Arsenal star is determined to work for Pep Guardiola, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney.
Football writer Ryan Baldi said United may be able to offer Arsenal a better deal, but convincing Sanchez will be tough:
Ryan Baldi @RyanBaldiFW
If true United have offered pretty much the same fee plus Mkhitaryan (a player Wenger likes) for Sanchez, that’s obviously Arsenal’s best offer But the biggest battle is convincing Sanchez to pick United over City (Pep). Seems to have had his heart set on that move for some time2018-1-11 12:48:40
Goal's Sam Lee said a deal with City has been agreed for some time:
Sam Lee @Sammy_Goal
No idea. But Sanchez first agreed terms with City in April/May, desperate to work with Guardiola. He told Arsenal that last summer, rejected PSG/Bayern. He’s agreed new personal terms with City again in winter, still wants to work with PG. Not sure what United expect (if true) https://t.co/T3sPG91zt92018-1-11 12:20:57
Sanchez certainly seems to have his heart set on a move to City, and it is now up to Guardiola's men to negotiate a price with Arsenal.
Arsenal face the prospect of losing Sanchez for free if they do not sell him in January, and therefore it makes sense for them to cash in on him now.
A move to United seems unlikely at this stage, although with Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to leave, their interest is understandable, according to football writer Liam Canning:
Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning
Makes sense that Manchester United are chasing Alexis Sánchez given Zlatan Ibrahimović will leave the club. Still think he's going to Man City, but in an ideal world, you'd sign Sánchez in January and pick up Mesut Özil on a free transfer in the summer.2018-1-11 19:39:58
Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he still wants Sanchez to stay, per Goal:
Goal @goal
'Alexis Sanchez is a very important player for us, I want him to stay longer' Arsene Wenger remains confident that he will keep the forward at Arsenal despite Man City's interest https://t.co/6rduvp1vh72018-1-11 00:09:37
If Sanchez does depart a replacement would be needed and Malcom is Arsenal's "first choice," per Ornstein.
Scouted Football show what a top prospect Malcom is:
Scouted Football @ScoutedFtbl
Malcom (20) is one of the most exciting talents in Europe right now. 5️⃣0️⃣ 4️⃣3️⃣ The numbers prove it. 💫 https://t.co/NmkWhVDDW12018-1-11 13:31:00
The Brazilian also has seven goals and four assists in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux this season, which is a strong showing from the youngster.
However, Arsenal are not the only club interested, and a transfer could prove difficult, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano:
Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano
Arsenal have asked info to Bordeaux for the Brazilian winger #Malcom, 1997. He can be a good opportunity for January or for next season. There are many clubs on him: not easy. 🇧🇷 #transfers #AFC #Arsenal2018-1-10 02:44:57
Sanchez does appear to be nearing the end of his Arsenal career, and the Gunners will hope they can get a decent fee and a quality replacement in to ease the pain of losing their talisman.