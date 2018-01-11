Arsenal Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez to Leave, Bordeaux's Malcom Linked

Gill Clark
January 11, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on January 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal are willing to sell Alexis Sanchez in January and remain in negotiations with Manchester City over a move for the Chilean, according to BBC Sport's David Ornstein.

The Gunners want £35 million for Sanchez and their top candidate to replace him is 20-year-old Bordeaux forward Malcom.

However, Manchester City have so far only offered £20 million, although it is possible the clubs could reach a compromise somewhere between the £25 to £30 million mark.

Manchester United have also reportedly made a bid for Sanchez, but the Arsenal star is determined to work for Pep Guardiola, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney.

Football writer Ryan Baldi said United may be able to offer Arsenal a better deal, but convincing Sanchez will be tough:

Goal's Sam Lee said a deal with City has been agreed for some time:

Sanchez certainly seems to have his heart set on a move to City, and it is now up to Guardiola's men to negotiate a price with Arsenal.

Arsenal face the prospect of losing Sanchez for free if they do not sell him in January, and therefore it makes sense for them to cash in on him now.

A move to United seems unlikely at this stage, although with Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to leave, their interest is understandable, according to football writer Liam Canning:

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said he still wants Sanchez to stay, per Goal:

If Sanchez does depart a replacement would be needed and Malcom is Arsenal's "first choice," per Ornstein.

Scouted Football show what a top prospect Malcom is:

The Brazilian also has seven goals and four assists in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux this season, which is a strong showing from the youngster.

However, Arsenal are not the only club interested, and a transfer could prove difficult, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano:

Sanchez does appear to be nearing the end of his Arsenal career, and the Gunners will hope they can get a decent fee and a quality replacement in to ease the pain of losing their talisman.

