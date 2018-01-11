WWE Mixed Match Challenge Bracket Released Ahead of Debut Show on Facebook

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2018

Alexa Bliss gestures in the ring during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on may 09, 2017 in Lille, France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

WWE unveiled the bracket for the inaugural Mixed Match Challenge on Thursday.

The company made the announcement on YouTube:

The six first-round matches are listed below:

  • Finn Balor/Sasha Banks vs. Shinsuke Nakamura/Natalya
  • The Miz/Asuka vs. Big E/Carmella
  • Braun Strowman/Alexa Bliss vs. Sami Zayn/Becky Lynch
  • Goldust/Alicia Fox vs. Jimmy Uso/Naomi
  • Elias/Bayley vs. Rusev/Lana
  • Apollo Crews/Nia Jax vs. Bobby Roode/Charlotte Flair 

pair of teams from Raw are arguably the early favorites to win the tournament.

Braun Strowman has been almost unstoppable on WWE's flagship show, and he'll partner with Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss. It's hard to see how anybody will be able to topple that pair.

The size differential between the 6'8" Strowman and the 5'1" Bliss also figures to make them one of the most entertaining teams.

Finn Balor and Sasha Banks figure to be a serious threat as well. Balor was the first-ever universal champion, and Banks is a former NXT women's champion and four-time Raw women's champion.

A potential matchup between Strowman/Bliss and Balor/Banks could be one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the Mixed Match Challenge.

Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch, Strowman and Bliss' first-round opponents, could be a dark-horse tandem. In terms of in-ring ability, they're the strongest team in the bracket, and their combined popularity could see them through to the semifinals regardless of whether Strowman and Bliss eliminate them.

According to WWE.com, one of the four semifinal spots will be reserved for a team that has already been eliminated. In that respect, the momentum Zayn and Kevin Owens have built behind the "Yep Movement" could be pivotal to Zayn and Lynch.

The Mixed Match Challenge will officially begin Jan. 16, with the matches shown on Facebook Watch.

Related

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News
    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report
    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report
    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report