Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: Dates, Logo, Location and Schedule

As the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, come to a close, the focus shifts toward the 2020 Summer Games, which are scheduled to take place in Tokyo.

It's the second time Tokyo will serve as the Olympic host, previously welcoming athletes from around the globe in 1964. The motto for the next edition of the Games, which is expected to feature participation from more than 200 countries, is "Discover Tomorrow."

Let's check out all of the important information for the 2020 Summer Olympics with just under 29 months until the action gets started in Japan's capital. That's followed by a look at some of the top storylines to monitor in the coming years.

Key Details

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Dates: July 24-Aug. 9, 2020

Schedule: Games Plan

Event Logo

Notable Storylines

5 Sports Join Olympic Program

Five sports will either debut or return to the Olympics in Tokyo: baseball and softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

For American viewers, the return of softball will be a welcome sight. Team USA captured the first three gold medals in the event starting at the 1996 Games in Atlanta and won the silver medal in 2008, when Japan rose to the top of the podium.

Neither softball nor baseball was contested in 2012 or 2016 before getting reinstated for Tokyo 2020.

"For softball and baseball to be added to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games program is a dream come true for many athletes across the world," USA Softball executive director Craig Cress said. "USA Softball is proud to be the national governing body for the sport of softball and will continue to work diligently every day to promote our great sport of softball on the world stage."

The U.S. should once again be a top contender for gold as the sport returns to the global stage.

3x3 Basketball Added To Schedule

Although it doesn't qualify as a new sport, the inaugural three-on-three basketball competition should provide a more competitive playing field in the basketball discipline, which has been dominated by the United States in both the men's and women's events for decades.

The biggest question over the next few years is whether the U.S. and other counties will be able to convince current NBA players to take part in the unique event.

From a medal perspective, smaller nations could benefit from trying to use their top players, rather than trying to beat the U.S, in the traditional basketball tourney.

In addition, the faster-paced games should have plenty of entertainment value.

"Everybody has fun. The players, the audience, they have a really good time, they are surrounded by music, it's in the open air," Serbian star Dusan Bulut told Olympic.org. "It's global, it's urban, it's a show."

In other words, three-on-three basketball will be to basketball what beach volleyball is to volleyball.

Usain Bolt, Michael Phelps Leave Void

Two of the greatest Olympians in history left the spotlight after the 2016 Olympics, which marked the final appearances for swimmer Michael Phelps and sprinter Usain Bolt.

While their presence will be missed after winning a combined 36 medals, their departure presents an opportunity for the next generation of superstars to emerge, athletes who can captivate audiences from every corner of the Earth for the next eight or 12 years.

Whether it's somebody like Katie Ledecky, the American swimmer who captured four gold medals in Rio or an athlete still working their way up the ranks with an eye toward making a name for themselves in Tokyo, memorable stories are surely on the horizon.

That's what makes the Olympics special. While most sports have league or world championships on a yearly basis, an Olympic gold medal is only available once every four years. It creates a thinner margin for error, making the accomplishments of Phelps and Bolt even more impressive.