Alabama Defensive Coach Karl Dunbar Had Playbook Stolen Before CFB Title Game

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar had his backpack stolen before Monday's national championship game, per Tyisha Fernandes of WSB-TV.

The incident occurred at the team's hotel Saturday, and the bag held the Crimson Tide's playbook, as well his iPad, phone, passport, wallet and cash. Security later found the bag in a restroom in the hotel with some of the items still in the bag, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough, who added the unidentified suspect was caught on video.

Alabama went on to beat Georgia 26-23 in overtime for the national title.

It's unclear whether anyone from the Bulldogs staff got their hands on the playbook. In any case, it didn't make much difference as backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led a comeback victory, giving Alabama its fifth championship in the last nine years.

It was the first title for Dunbar, who joined the program in 2016 after several years coaching at the NFL level.

"Karl's a beast," Derek Mason said of the defensive line coach, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com. "Guys believe in him. He's a great teacher. He understands how to get guys to play to their max potential."

He earned a $49,500 bonus for winning the championship, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell. Hopefully, this will help replace the stolen items.