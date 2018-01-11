Nigel Bradham Reportedly Cleared in Assault Investigation

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham has reportedly been cleared of aggravated battery after he was accused of punching a man at a Miami hotel in July 2016.

Per TMZ Sports, Bradham's case was closed last week after he stayed out of trouble for six months when the prosecution deferred his case last June.

Bradham was formally charged with battery in October 2016 when the Eagles linebacker was accused of punching a hotel worker in the face for setting up a beach umbrella too slowly, officials told TMZ Sports.

Now in his sixth NFL season, Bradham has started 31 games for the Eagles over the past two seasons. The 28-year-old led the team with 88 combined tackles in 2017.

The Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game Saturday.