Nigel Bradham Reportedly Cleared in Assault Investigation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 11, 2018

Nigel Bradham speaks during a news conference at the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football practice facility, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Philadelphia. The Eagles have agreed on a two-year contract with Bradham who last played for the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham has reportedly been cleared of aggravated battery after he was accused of punching a man at a Miami hotel in July 2016.  

Per TMZ Sports, Bradham's case was closed last week after he stayed out of trouble for six months when the prosecution deferred his case last June. 

Bradham was formally charged with battery in October 2016 when the Eagles linebacker was accused of punching a hotel worker in the face for setting up a beach umbrella too slowly, officials told TMZ Sports

Now in his sixth NFL season, Bradham has started 31 games for the Eagles over the past two seasons. The 28-year-old led the team with 88 combined tackles in 2017. 

The Eagles will host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC Divisional Round playoff game Saturday. 

 

