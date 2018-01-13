NFL Rumors: Latest on Kirk Cousins, Case Keenum and Pat Shurmur

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

In today's edition of NFL rumors, we take a look at two quarterbacks and the one offensive coordinator who could sway one of their future destinations.

Intrigued? Of course you are. Read on!

Kirk Cousins

Without question, the biggest story come free agency will be quarterback Kirk Cousins. And according to Albert Breer of The MMQB, speaking to 92.3 The Fan (h/t Kyle Kelly of Browns Wire), "Cousins would seriously consider the [Cleveland] Browns" if presented with that opportunity.

There are a few ways to analyze that report. The first, and most logical, is Cousins is simply keeping his options open. He's sure to have plenty of suitors, so why limit his destinations? A bidding war for his services only benefits Cousins.

The more cynical viewpoint would be Cousins will simply go where he's paid the most. And Cleveland could do just that, as they will go into the offseason holding nearly $115 million in cap space, per Spotrac, potentially the second-most in the NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers (who will likely be using quite a bit of that to re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo).

Cousins could also simply be interested in playing for the Browns. Though, let's be honest, that feels like a long shot. The Browns have gone 4-44 in the past three seasons. It's hard to imagine a veteran player like Cousins with postseason experience clamoring to join a rebuild.

More outrageous things have happened, but it seems more likely Cousins would choose a team much closer to title contention.

But maybe, in the process of doing his due diligence and meeting with various NFL teams this offseason, he will fall in love with general manager John Dorsey and head coach Hue Jackson's vision. Maybe he will see the light at the end of the organization's losing tunnel. Maybe he believes he's the missing piece.

Maybe. But probably not.

Case Keenum and Pat Shurmur

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur combined to help lead the team to a first-round bye in this year's NFL playoffs. But after this season, could they join up once again in a different city?

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, that's a distinct possibility:

"If Shurmur ends up being hired by a quarterback-needy team that he has interviewed with—Arizona and the Giants stand out—he could bring Vikings free-agent-quarterback-to-be Case Keenum with him, league sources told ESPN.

"Shurmur and Keenum have developed a close working relationship in which the two men 'both think very highly of each other,' according to one source."

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be in the driver's seat to land Shurmur.

According to ABC15's Craig Fouhy, he's the front-runner to replace Bruce Arians. And per that report, "Sources have told Fouhy that Shurmur, who has already interviewed for the Cardinals job, is an attractive candidate in part because he could potentially lure Vikings QB and soon-to-be free agent Keenum to Arizona."

It's a fascinating development that Keenum, 29, has gone from a journeyman quarterback to the type of player who could help influence an organization's coaching hire. There's no disputing he's been great in 2017, throwing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes.

It's also hard to imagine the Vikings breaking the bank to keep Keenum, with Teddy Bridgewater waiting in the wings. Though with Sam Bradford also hitting free agency and Bridgewater not playing in the past two years, it wouldn't be shocking if the team tried to retain either Keenum or Bradford as insurance.

Could the Vikings use the franchise tag on Keenum? Sure, though that would cost them in the ballpark of $21.2 million, the number set for quarterbacks in 2017. That's a big number, though the Vikings will have around $60 million in cap space this offseason.

Paying a player that sort of money means you are starting him. That would mean Bridgewater, once thought to be the franchise quarterback in Minnesota, would be on the bench. If Bridgewater isn't thrilled with that outcome, he may demand a trade. Suffice to say, the 2018 offseason could get pretty fascinating in Minnesota.

There would be less drama in bringing Bradford back at a cheaper cost and letting him compete with Bridgewater for the starting gig. But if the Vikings decide Keenum is their guy, it won't matter where Shurmur is coaching next year.