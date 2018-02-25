2022 Olympics: Beijing Winter Games Schedule and Possible New Events

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

As the curtain closes on this year's Olympics, focus now shifts to Beijing in four years for the 2022 Games.

The 24th Winter Olympics will kick off on February 4, 2022, at Beijing National Stadium, the same venue that opened the 2008 Summer Games. This will be the first time China has hosted the Winter Olympics.

2022 Winter Olympics Schedule Information

Start Date: Friday, Feb. 4

End Date: Sunday, Feb. 20

Broadcast Network: NBC

As of right now, just like this year's Olympics, there are 15 sports in which athletes will compete for medals. The events include ice hockey, curling, alpine skiing, luge and figure skating, among others.

There are also proposals to add additional competitions in skiing and luge for a potential of 11 new events.

The first proposed addition was announced by the International Ski Federation in October 2016 for Nordic combined women's competition.

Per Michael Pavitt of Inside the Games, the launch of the Ladies' Continental Cup for the 2018-19 season was designed to help it get included in the 2022 Olympics. It's been a male-only event at the Games since 1924.

Last November, the International Ski Federation brought forth three additional events from its fall meeting to be considered for inclusion at the 2022 Olympics including a ski jumping mixed team competition, women's Nordic combined individual competition and men's and women's freestyle ski big air.

The International Luge Federation submitted the remaining events proposed to be added:

"In addition to events on a natural track (women's and men's), the package also includes a women's doubles competition on the artificial track, an event which is already set to receive its Olympic premiere at the Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne (SUI) in 2020. Furthermore, the association is eager to introduce the sprint disciplines (women's, men's, women's doubles and men's doubles) to the Olympic stage. A decision on the package is expected to take place in the coming year."

This year's Games featured a Winter Olympics-record 102 medal events. The proposed additions for 2022 could bring that number even higher as the Winter Olympics continue to expand the number of disciplines featured.