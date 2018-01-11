John Cena to Host Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for 2nd Straight Year

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

WWE superstar John Cena is returning as host of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards for the second straight year on Mar. 24.

Per Daniel Holloway of Variety, Cena's hosting gig comes as part of an expanded partnership between himself and Nickelodeon.

"Nickelodeon and I, we share the same looking glass," Cena told Holloway. "We like to make kids laugh and we like kids to have fun. Nickelodeon doesn’t do programming that doesn’t have comedy in it, that doesn’t have smiles in it. I really enjoy putting smiles on faces."

Cena will also become a regular part of the Nickelodeon programming lineup, with a voice-over role in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and as an executive producer on Keep It Spotless.

A 16-time WWE and world heavyweight champion, Cena has become a go-to host for awards shows in recent years. In addition to emceeing the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, he hosted the 2016 ESPY Awards telecast on ESPN.

Cena will also keep busy with his regular job in WWE. The 40-year-old will be part of the Raw 25th anniversary show on Jan. 22 and recently declared himself an entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble six days later.