Australian Open 2018 Draw Results: Full List of Seedings and Brackets

The seeds, brackets and matchups for the 2018 Australian Open in Melbourne were released Thursday, with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer leading the way.

Nadal is the top seed in the men's draw, while the defending Aussie Open champion in Federer is No. 2, according to the Australian Open's official website.

On the women's side, Simona Halep is No. 1, while Caroline Wozniacki is the No. 2 seed and Garbine Muguruza comes in at No. 3, per AusOpen.com.

Here is a full listing of seeds for the men's and women's draws:

Men's Seeds

1. Rafael Nadal

2. Roger Federer

3. Grigor Dimitrov

4. Alexander Zverev

5. Dominic Thiem

6. Marin Cilic

7. David Goffin

8. Jack Sock

9. Stan Wawrinka

10. Pablo Carreno Busta

11. Kevin Anderson

12. Juan Martin del Potro

13. Sam Querrey

14. Novak Djokovic

15. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

16. John Isner

17. Nick Kyrgios

18. Lucas Pouille

19. Tomas Berdych

20. Roberto Bautista Agut

21. Albert Ramos-Vinolas

22. Milos Raonic

23. Gilles Muller

24. Diego Schwartzman

25. Fabio Fognini

26. Adrian Mannarino

27. Philipp Kohlschreiber

28. Damir Dzumhur

29. Richard Gasquet

30. Andrey Rublev

31. Pablo Cuevas

32. Mischa Zverev

Women's Seeds

1. Simona Halep

2. Caroline Wozniacki

3. Garbine Muguruza

4. Elina Svitolina

5. Venus Williams

6. Karolina Pliskova

7. Jelena Ostapenko

8. Caroline Garcia

9. Johanna Konta

10. CoCo Vandeweghe

11. Kristina Mladenovic

12. Julia Goerges

13. Sloane Stephens

14. Anastasija Sevastova

15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

16. Elena Vesnina

17. Madison Keys

18. Ashleigh Barty

19. Magdalena Rybarikova

20. Barbora Strycova

21. Angelique Kerber

22. Daria Kasatkina

23. Daria Gavrilova

24. Dominika Cibulkova

25. Shuai Peng

26. Agnieszka Radwanska

27. Petra Kvitova

28. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni

29. Lucie Safarova

30. Kiki Bertens

31. Ekaterina Makarova

32. Anett Kontaveit

Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has been out since last year's U.S. Open due to an elbow injury, but he will play in Melbourne as the No. 14 seed and has a tricky first-round matchup with American Donald Young.

A win would set up a potential second-round tilt with Gael Monfils. If Djoker reaches the quarterfinals, he would possibly take on No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev before meeting Federer in the semis.

Other notable seeds include No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 5 Dominic Thiem, No. 6 Marin Cilic, No. 7 David Goffin and No. 8 Jack Sock.

2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka is seeded ninth after battling injuries, and he will take on Ricardas Berankis in the first round.

Wawrinka is in the same quarter as Djokovic, Thiem and Zverev.

While Federer must contend with Goffin, Juan Martin Del Potro, Djokovic, Wawrinka, Thiem and Zverev in his half, Nadal has a seemingly easier half with Dimitrov and Cilic as the top potential threats.

Among the women, the draw appears wide open with Serena Williams not yet ready to return following her pregnancy.

No. 5 Venus Williams is a potential contender, but she has a tough first-round clash with Belinda Bencic, although Williams is 4-0 against her in her career.

While Halep is the top seed, she has a tricky draw, as a possible third-round matchup with No. 27 Petra Kvitova looms. Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion and a 2012 Aussie Open semifinalist.

Other top women's seeds include No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 6 Karolina Pliskova and No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko.

Several Americans received seeds inside the top 20, including No. 10 Coco Vandeweghe, reigning U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens at No. 13 and Madison Keys at No. 17.

Angelique Kerber, who won the 2016 Australian Open, is seeded 21st and will take on fellow German Anna-Lena Friedsam in the first round.

Maria Sharapova was the 2008 champion, and she will make her return to the tournament after missing out last year due to suspension.

Sharapova is unseeded, and she will face Tatjana Maria in the opening round.

Kerber and Sharapova could meet in the third round before going on to face Muguruza, who is a French Open and Wimbledon champ.

Along with Kvitova, Halep has possible meetings with Johanna Konta and Pliskova in her quarter, while Wozniacki could face Vandeweghe or Ostapenko en route to a possible final appearance.

Venus and Svitolina are the co-favorites in their part of the draw, although Stephens could play spoiler much like she did in last year's U.S. Open.

The tournament will begin Sunday and run through Jan. 28.