Australian Open 2018 Draw Results: Full List of Seedings and Brackets

Australian Open 2018 Draw Results: Full List of Seedings and BracketsJanuary 11, 2018
The seeds, brackets and matchups for the 2018 Australian Open in Melbourne were released Thursday, with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer leading the way.
Nadal is the top seed in the men's draw, while the defending Aussie Open champion in Federer is No. 2, according to the Australian Open's official website.
On the women's side, Simona Halep is No. 1, while Caroline Wozniacki is the No. 2 seed and Garbine Muguruza comes in at No. 3, per AusOpen.com.
Here is a full listing of seeds for the men's and women's draws:
Men's Seeds
1. Rafael Nadal
2. Roger Federer
3. Grigor Dimitrov
4. Alexander Zverev
5. Dominic Thiem
6. Marin Cilic
7. David Goffin
8. Jack Sock
9. Stan Wawrinka
10. Pablo Carreno Busta
11. Kevin Anderson
12. Juan Martin del Potro
13. Sam Querrey
14. Novak Djokovic
15. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
16. John Isner
17. Nick Kyrgios
18. Lucas Pouille
19. Tomas Berdych
20. Roberto Bautista Agut
21. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
22. Milos Raonic
23. Gilles Muller
24. Diego Schwartzman
25. Fabio Fognini
26. Adrian Mannarino
27. Philipp Kohlschreiber
28. Damir Dzumhur
29. Richard Gasquet
30. Andrey Rublev
31. Pablo Cuevas
32. Mischa Zverev
Women's Seeds
1. Simona Halep
2. Caroline Wozniacki
3. Garbine Muguruza
4. Elina Svitolina
5. Venus Williams
6. Karolina Pliskova
7. Jelena Ostapenko
8. Caroline Garcia
9. Johanna Konta
10. CoCo Vandeweghe
11. Kristina Mladenovic
12. Julia Goerges
13. Sloane Stephens
14. Anastasija Sevastova
15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
16. Elena Vesnina
17. Madison Keys
18. Ashleigh Barty
19. Magdalena Rybarikova
20. Barbora Strycova
21. Angelique Kerber
22. Daria Kasatkina
23. Daria Gavrilova
24. Dominika Cibulkova
25. Shuai Peng
26. Agnieszka Radwanska
27. Petra Kvitova
28. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni
29. Lucie Safarova
30. Kiki Bertens
31. Ekaterina Makarova
32. Anett Kontaveit
Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has been out since last year's U.S. Open due to an elbow injury, but he will play in Melbourne as the No. 14 seed and has a tricky first-round matchup with American Donald Young.
A win would set up a potential second-round tilt with Gael Monfils. If Djoker reaches the quarterfinals, he would possibly take on No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev before meeting Federer in the semis.
Other notable seeds include No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov, No. 5 Dominic Thiem, No. 6 Marin Cilic, No. 7 David Goffin and No. 8 Jack Sock.
2014 Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka is seeded ninth after battling injuries, and he will take on Ricardas Berankis in the first round.
Wawrinka is in the same quarter as Djokovic, Thiem and Zverev.
While Federer must contend with Goffin, Juan Martin Del Potro, Djokovic, Wawrinka, Thiem and Zverev in his half, Nadal has a seemingly easier half with Dimitrov and Cilic as the top potential threats.
Among the women, the draw appears wide open with Serena Williams not yet ready to return following her pregnancy.
No. 5 Venus Williams is a potential contender, but she has a tough first-round clash with Belinda Bencic, although Williams is 4-0 against her in her career.
While Halep is the top seed, she has a tricky draw, as a possible third-round matchup with No. 27 Petra Kvitova looms. Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion and a 2012 Aussie Open semifinalist.
Other top women's seeds include No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 6 Karolina Pliskova and No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko.
Several Americans received seeds inside the top 20, including No. 10 Coco Vandeweghe, reigning U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens at No. 13 and Madison Keys at No. 17.
Angelique Kerber, who won the 2016 Australian Open, is seeded 21st and will take on fellow German Anna-Lena Friedsam in the first round.
Maria Sharapova was the 2008 champion, and she will make her return to the tournament after missing out last year due to suspension.
Sharapova is unseeded, and she will face Tatjana Maria in the opening round.
Kerber and Sharapova could meet in the third round before going on to face Muguruza, who is a French Open and Wimbledon champ.
Along with Kvitova, Halep has possible meetings with Johanna Konta and Pliskova in her quarter, while Wozniacki could face Vandeweghe or Ostapenko en route to a possible final appearance.
Venus and Svitolina are the co-favorites in their part of the draw, although Stephens could play spoiler much like she did in last year's U.S. Open.
The tournament will begin Sunday and run through Jan. 28.