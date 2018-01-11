Red Sox Rumors: J.D. Martinez Willing to Hold Out into Spring Training for Deal

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Free-agent outfielder J.D. Martinez is reportedly willing to hold out into spring training in an effort to receive what he believes is a contract that reflects fair market value.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Boston Red Sox and at least one other team have offered Martinez a five-year deal. Martinez is also reportedly a priority for the Arizona Diamondbacks, although they haven't extended an official five-year offer.

The 30-year-old Martinez is coming off a career year split between the Detroit Tigers and Diamondbacks.

Overall, he hit .303 with a career-high 45 home runs and 104 RBI.

He was especially strong after Detroit traded him to Arizona, as he hit 29 homers and drove in 65 runs in 62 games with the Diamondbacks.

Across seven MLB seasons, Martinez boasts a .285 career batting average with 152 home runs and 476 RBI.

He is a one-time All-Star and also won a Silver Slugger Award with the Tigers in 2015.

Few teams could use Martinez's power bat more than the Red Sox.

Although Boston won the American League East crown last season and finished 10th in scoring, the team hit just 168 home runs (27th).

Of course, Fenway Park is a homer-friendly venue, and there is little doubt the right-handed Martinez would do damage.