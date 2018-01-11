3-Star DT Prospect Jessie Altman Arrested on Capital Murder Charge

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Defensive tackle recruit Jessie Altman was one of three men arrested in Gadsden, Alabama, on Wednesday on capital murder charges.

According to Donna Thornton of the Gadsden Times, Altman, Broderick Pearson and Lonterry Harrison are all being held at the Etowah County Detention Center.

It is believed they are suspects in last week's murder of 18-year-old Aaron "A.J." Huff.

Per 247Sports, Altman is a 3-star prospect for Etowah High School in Attalla, Alabama, and ranks as the No. 585 overall player, No. 40 defensive tackle and No. 20 player from the state of Alabama in the Class of 2019.

According to Thornton, 16-year-old Kalab Whitworth and 17-year-old Tyler Abbott were already charged in the shooting death of Huff, and they will be tried as adults.

Huff was shot and killed while in a vehicle on the night of Jan. 4.

Per Rivals.com, Altman has received scholarship offers from several high-profile college programs, including Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

He has also received some interest from Alabama and Florida State, but neither school has offered him a scholarship.