UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs. Choi Betting Preview, Odds, Card Analysis

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

In December 2016, Korean fighter Dooho Choi was the talk of the UFC after turning in a Fight of the Year performance opposite Cub Swanson at UFC 206 in Toronto.

Choi (14-2) has not fought since, but the featherweight contender will be back inside the Octagon as a -160 betting favorite (bet $160 to win $100) against Jeremy Stephens (26-14) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 124 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis Sunday.

Choi fell to Swanson via unanimous decision in the aforementioned bout, which won Fight of the Night honors, to end his 12-fight winning streak. He had knocked out eight straight opponents prior to that setback and earned Performance of the Night bonuses in his previous two bouts, first-round knockouts of Sam Sicilia and Thiago Tavares.

Meanwhile, Stephens is a +130 underdog (bet $100 to win $130) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark and coming off a UD win over Gilbert Melendez at UFC 215.

Each of his past five fights has gone the distance, with his hand getting raised just twice during that stretch. Two of those losses came at the hands of featherweight champion Max Holloway and No. 1 contender Frankie Edgar, who will fight each other for the title in the main event at UFC 222 on March 3 in Las Vegas.

Before Choi-Stephens, a pair of middleweight contenders will meet in a co-main event that should not last long, as Uriah Hall (13-8) takes on Vitor Belfort (26-13, 1 no-contest).

Hall is listed as a consensus -310 favorite and has seen five of his past six bouts end inside the distance, with three finishing before the first-round bell. He knocked out Krzysztof Jotko in the second round of his most recent fight, at UFC Fight Night 116, to win a Performance of the Night bonus after losing his previous three contests.

Belfort is a +250 underdog and also ended a three-bout winless streak in his most recent outing, scoring a UD victory against Nate Marquardt at UFC 212 June 3. The 40-year-old Brazilian had not gone the distance in almost a decade, and 21 of his wins have come by finish (18 knockouts and three submissions).

He was knocked out in his previous three fights, with one of them overturned to a no-contest after opponent Kelvin Gastelum tested positive for marijuana.