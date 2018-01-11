Enzo Amore Says Ronda Rousey Is in for a 'Rude Awakening' If She Joins WWE

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

WWE cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore said Wednesday that a potential transition from the UFC to WWE would be a major challenge for Ronda Rousey.

When TMZ Sports asked about Rousey's possible move to pro wrestling, Enzo said: "She's in for a rude awakening. ... You ever been put through a table, slammed on concrete? It's a different ballgame."

Enzo's comments came after Rousey was spotted dining with WWE executive and Superstar Triple H on Tuesday, further fueling speculation a WWE run could be in her future.

Although Amore doesn't believe Rousey will have an easy time making it in WWE, he expressed respect for the MMA world and said he believes she would translate "quite well" to wrestling.

When asked about the meeting with Rousey on Wednesday, Triple H told the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) discussions have been ongoing:

"We are talking to Ronda, as we've been for a while. She has a lot of things going on. We have a lot of things going on. But we have a great relationship with her, a very friendly standpoint for a long period of time now. It was great to catch up with her."

Triple H didn't hide WWE's desire to sign Rousey, but he also made it clear bringing her in isn't a done deal:

"We have nothing to announce at this time. But she's a huge fan of what we do and she's incredibly interested in what we do and the opportunities that lie there. We're fans of hers and incredibly interested in what those opportunities could be with us. But there's a lot of things to walk through. We're talking. We're having conversations."

That contradicts a December report by Martin Rogers of USA Today, which said Rousey was finalizing a contract with WWE.

Rousey was once one of the most dominant forces in the UFC, but after consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, her career could be over.

A move to WWE is a possibility due to her wrestling fandom and because she is the type of huge, crossover star the company likes to do business with.

Rousey has made appearances on WWE programming in the past, and with the announcement of the first Women's Royal Rumble for the Jan. 28 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, she is a top candidate to win provided the company can figure out a way to sign her.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).