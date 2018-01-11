San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers (13-27) will go for their third consecutive victory when they host the San Antonio Spurs (28-14) on Thursday as home underdogs.

The Lakers have won two in a row following a season-high nine-game losing streak that saw LaVar Ball make critical comments of Luke Walton and young players such as Kyle Kuzma speak up publicly to support the head coach.

Point spread: The Spurs opened as four-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 108.0-104.2, Spurs (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Spurs can cover the spread

The Spurs are obviously the superior team in this matchup and the best opponent Los Angeles will play to close out its current five-game homestand.

The Lakers have still failed to cover the spread in seven of their last 10 games, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, and they have nowhere near the same kind of experience because they are so young.

While San Antonio is expected to play without Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) and Rudy Gay (heel), the team still has the league's top coach in Gregg Popovich.

Why the Lakers can cover the spread

Los Angeles seems to have come together in winning its last two games, something desperately needed to save the team's season in the aftermath of Ball's comments.

His son, Lonzo, had 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 99-86 victory against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, but the Lakers can still play much better, as they turned the ball over 26 times and made just 13-of-21 free-throw attempts (61.9 percent).

The youth of Walton's team should benefit them in this spot since the Spurs will be playing shorthanded.

Smart betting pick

Los Angeles broke an eight-game series losing streak with a 102-95 win at San Antonio last April 5 as a 13.5-point road underdog, and that was without Ball and Kuzma.

The Lakers are 4-3 ATS in the past seven meetings, and the Spurs are dealing with injuries to Leonard, Gay, Tony Parker (ankle) and Danny Green (groin).

Los Angeles has a great opportunity to finish this homestand strongly by beating one of the best teams in the West, so look for that to happen with the team's rookies leading the way.

NBA betting trends

San Antonio is 8-14-1 ATS in its last 23 games on the road.

Los Angeles is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in five of Los Angeles' last seven games at home.

