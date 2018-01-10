Scott Frost Wins 2018 Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award

John Raoux/Associated Press

After leading UCF to an undefeated season, Scott Frost was given the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year award, per Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle.

He was also named the Eddie Robinson Head Coach of the Year, Home Depot Coach of the Year and recently was named Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association.

Frost's success led him to be named the head coach of Nebraska starting next season.

He was in his second year with the Knights, transforming a team that went 0-12 before he came to 13-0 in just two seasons.

UCF defeated Auburn in the Peach Bowl, a team that beat both Georgia and Alabama, the two national championship participants, during the regular season. This was enough for the Knights to claim their own national title, complete with a parade, championship rings and bonuses for the coaching staff.

Florida Governor Rick Scott also proclaimed the Knights the national champions of college football.

They officially finished sixth in the final Associated Press poll, with four first-place votes, but they can enjoy their delusions.

Regardless of their final standings, Frost completed an incredible turnaround and finishes his career in Orlando with a 19-7 record.

While there were other quality coaching jobs in 2017, including Kirby Smart at Georgia and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, Frost was the clear top option and will hope to find similar success with the Cornhuskers in 2018.