Utah's Rodney Hood Slaps Phone from Fan's Hand After Getting Ejected

Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood had no interest in being recorded after getting ejected from Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

With roughly 2:30 to play in the third quarter, Hood took exception to not receiving a call from an official after he believed he was fouled during a drive to the rim.

He yelled at the referee as he retreated to play defense, and he continued his verbal assault until he earned his second technical foul of the evening and an early trip to the showers.

One fan attempted to record Hood's walk to the locker room, but the 25-year-old slapped the man's phone out of his hand.

The league office may have something to say to Hood about this moment on Thursday.