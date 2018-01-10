Utah's Rodney Hood Slaps Phone from Fan's Hand After Getting Ejected

Zac Wassink@https://twitter.com/ZacWassinkFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2018

  1. I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season

  2. The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More

  3. Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie

  4. We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology

  5. B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004

  6. Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds

  7. Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan

  8. On This Day in 2012, Kobe Joined Elite NBA Club

  9. NBA Handshake Fails

  10. Is It Officially Panic Time in OKC?

  11. Simmons Finally Faces 'Big Brother' LeBron

  12. Leave Lonzo Alone, He's Only 20

  13. The Boston Celtics Are on Top of the NBA

  14. Gregg Popovich Has the San Antonio Spurs Rolling at Home

  15. It's Early, but Stevens Is the Coach of the Year

  16. Shaq and Chuck Used to Get into It on the Court

  17. LeBron Isn't Worried, but Maybe He Should Be

  18. NBA Superstars Are Cruising by Scoring Milestones

  19. This Lakers Rookie Is Ready to Take Over the NBA

  20. LeBron James Jr. Is More Than Just His Famous Name

Right Arrow Icon

Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood had no interest in being recorded after getting ejected from Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. 

With roughly 2:30 to play in the third quarter, Hood took exception to not receiving a call from an official after he believed he was fouled during a drive to the rim. 

He yelled at the referee as he retreated to play defense, and he continued his verbal assault until he earned his second technical foul of the evening and an early trip to the showers. 

One fan attempted to record Hood's walk to the locker room, but the 25-year-old slapped the man's phone out of his hand. 

The league office may have something to say to Hood about this moment on Thursday. 

Related

    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    Ricky Rubio, Jazz Drop Turnover-plagued Wizards

    The Washington Times http://www.washingtontimes.com
    via The Washington Times
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ibaka, Johnson Suspended 1 Game for Fight

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    IT Fined $20K for Clotheslining Wiggins

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report
    Utah Jazz logo
    Utah Jazz

    NBA Rookie of the Year Watch

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report