NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kirk Cousins, Matt Patricia and the Coaching Carousel

With more head coaching positions being filled and the NFL playoffs continuing, we're starting to piece together this head coaching puzzle more and more as the days go by.

Said no one ever.

As usual with rumors, new stuff comes out every day. It feels like the Giants have had 16 surefire candidates for their head coaching position already.

At this time of year, the coaching searches are what run the news mostly, but we have a tidbit regarding Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins to address, too.

So, let's get into it: Cousins and the coaches.

Seahawks DC Kris Richard Moving On?

Over the past week or so, Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard has been in the news regarding the Indianapolis Colts head coaching position. Now it seems like he'll have Seattle head coach Pete Carroll's blessing.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Richard would be allowed out of his contract if he found a new opportunity, as Carroll thinks Richard "would benefit from experiencing something new."

There's not a whole lot of rumblings about Richard other than he had an interview scheduled with the Colts, according to the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

Could Richard land there as head coach?

Two highly touted potential options, New England Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia, might want something a bit more stable, so who better than the Colts to give a young guy like Richard a shot?

It's something to watch closely now we know he would be allowed to leave Seattle.

Norv Turner Making a Comeback?

It appears that former San Diego Chargers head coach Norv Turner could be making a comeback.

According to David Newton of ESPN, the longtime coach is set to finalize a deal to become the offensive coordinator of the recently eliminated Carolina Panthers.

Norv won't be the only Turner coming to Charlotte, though, as Newton also noted that Norv's son, Scott, will be coming to coach the quarterbacks.

Scott Turner was most recently the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2016, where they averaged 20.3, 22.8 and 20.4 points per game, respectively.

Maybe the two can convince the Panthers brass to invest in a wide receiver in the upcoming draft.

What is Going on With Matt Patricia?

One day it's the Detroit Lions, the next it's the New York Giants.

This is getting exhausting.

According to Peter King of Monday Morning Quarterback, Patricia is the Lions' favorite over Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel, but Patricia would prefer to go to the New York Giants.

King also noted that if Patricia goes to the Giants, Vrabel will likely get the Lions job.

Current Patriots DC Patricia would be surrounded by a plethora of talent on that side of the ball with the Giants, from defensive lineman Olivier Vernon to safety Landon Collins. The Lions have cornerback Darius Slay, but the Giants' defensive talent is otherworldly.

Coming from New England, you better believe that Patricia will shape that locker room up real quick, too. Look out, Eli Apple.

Kirk Cousins, Cleveland Browns, Collision Course?

Well, well, well. A living, breathing quarterback would be open to playing for the Cleveland Browns, it seems.

According to Albert Breer on 92.3 The Fan (h/t Kyle Kelly of Browns Wire), that quarterback is Cousins.

In Breer's words, Cousins would "seriously consider" them.

In layman's terms, "if you pay me tons of money, you'll catch my attention."

To be frank, this isn't overwhelmingly mind-blowing. But because it's the Browns, it catches attention; after all, it doesn't even sound like Josh Rosen wants to play there.

So, the ball is in your court, Browns. Back up the Brinks truck, or nah?

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.