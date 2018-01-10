Bill O'Brien, Texans Reportedly Negotiating Contract Extension

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Houston Texans are reportedly negotiating a contract extension with head coach Bill O'Brien.

According to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, the Texans are aiming "to have O'Brien's extension wrapped up" by the time they finalize a deal with Brian Gaine, who is expected to become the Texans' new general manager.

The terms of the deal remain unclear, but McClain noted it behooves the franchise to give O'Brien long-term security because he needs to fill six assistant coaching vacancies.

O'Brien, who has hired in 2014, has one year remaining on his current contract and appeared to be on the hot seat.

However, McClain wrote Jan. 2 that O'Brien was expected to receive assurances in the form of an extension even though the Texans finished the season 4-12 following three straight 9-7 campaigns.

"I really enjoy being the head coach here. I think we have the makings of a good team with the core players we have," O'Brien said at the time. "There's a bright future for this organization, no doubt about it."