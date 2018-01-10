NBC Hockey Analyst Pierre McGuire Diagnosed with Stage 1 Prostate Cancer

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2018

Pierre McGuire broadcasts during the third period of an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals n Boston Saturday, April 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

NBC hockey analyst Pierre McGuire underwent surgery last week to remove a cancerous lesion in his prostate, he revealed Wednesday.

"I had no symptoms at all," McGuire told Kevin Allen of USA Today. "If I wouldn't have had a physical, I would have kept going and I never would have known, because nothing was bothering me."

McGuire, 56, is not expected to need chemotherapy. Doctors have given him a stage 1 cancer diagnosis. NBC colleague Mike Emrick addressed the diagnosis during the Wednesday Night Rivalry game broadcast, noting McGuire's absence.

The veteran broadcaster says he expects to be back calling games for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"I'm back doing radio and I'm watching games every night," McGuire said. "I can't travel right now. That's what is holding me back."

Colleague Ed Olczyk was diagnosed with colon cancer last year. McGuire said Emrick, who's also had prostate cancer, has become an invaluable resource since his diagnosis.

