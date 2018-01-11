NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Bracket Scenarios and Latest Odds for Divisional Round

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The divisional round of the 2017-18 NFL playoffs is almost upon us, and already it's promising to deliver on some unbelievable storylines.

To start, the Atlanta Falcons are the first No. 6 seed to be favored in the divisional round over a No. 1 seed They'll attempt to keep making history with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

Then there's this business about troubles underneath the surface for the Patriots in New England, as ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported.

Is giving the Patriots yet another chip on their shoulder a bad idea as they contend for their seventh-straight AFC Championship Game appearance, or will whatever divide exists in this organization show up in this weekend's game?

We'll break down those storylines and more heading into the divisional round, look at the latest odds and take a look at the bracket scenarios for each team ahead of the weekend's slate of games.

Divisional Round TV Schedule

Saturday, January 13

NFC: Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC, NBC Sports Live)

AFC: Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS Sports Network)



Sunday, January 14

AFC: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS Sports Network)

NFC: New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Odds and Bracket Scenarios

No. 6 Falcons (-2.5) at No. 1 Eagles

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

If Atlanta wins: The Falcons have already made history by becoming the first No. 6 seed to be favored over a No. 1 seed in the divisional round ever, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Atlanta comes into this matchup red-hot after shocking the high-scoring Los Angeles Rams 26-13 in the Wild Card Round. If the Falcons win, they'll have to travel to either New Orleans or Minnesota for the NFC Championship Game—a tall task either way.

If Philadelphia wins: The Eagles kept their postseason hopes alive with Nick Foles under center to finish out the season, but losing Carson Wentz to a torn ACL in December continues to make life difficult.

Per Westgate Superbook oddsmaker Ed Salmons (h/t ESPN's David Purdom), with Wentz, Philadelphia could have opened as high as 6.5-point favorites over Atlanta. As things stand, the Eagles would be an underdog to every team playing in the NFC divisional round. Yikes.

No. 5 Titans at No. 1 Patriots (-13.5)

If Tennesee wins: Frankly, if the Titans can pull off this No. 5 seed versus No. 1 seed upset, it will send shockwaves throughout the NFL.

Though there have been reports of instability inside the hallowed halls of Gillette Stadium, most people expect this to be a palatable appetizer for the Patriots en route to the AFC Championship Game, if not Super Bowl LII.

But if things are as bad in New England as ESPN's Wickersham suggests, maybe the Titans have a shot here.

If New England wins: We all yawn. The spread of 13.5 points is a huge for a divisional round game, and the Patriots have had more success in the postseason than anybody.

However, CBSSports' advanced computer program, which simulated the matchup 10,000 times, suggested the Titans will be able to stay well within the spread. With a win, New England would go on to host its seventh straight AFC Championship Game.

No. 3 Jaguars at No. 2 Steelers (-6.5)

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

If Jacksonville wins: Jacksonville may have to travel to Heinz Field for this matchup, but things worked out pretty well for this squad last time it visited Pittsburgh.

If the Jaguars can upset the Steelers in the divisional round, they'll either get to host the Tennessee Titans in the NFC Championship Game or have to travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots.

If Pittsburgh wins: The Steelers may be favored by nearly a touchdown entering this matchup, but one of the few teams that was able to best the 13-3 Steelers in 2017 was the Jaguars.

Jacksonville embarrassed Pittsburgh 30-9 in Week 5, and its stout defense intercepted Ben Roethlisberger a whopping five times.

Whether hosting this game is that much of an advantage for the Steelers is also questionable; though Pittsburgh went 6-2 at home in 2017, it went 7-1 away from Heinz Field.

No. 4 Saints at No. 2 Vikings (-4.5)

Jim Mone/Associated Press

If New Orleans wins: Some would say that the Saints helped their postseason cause by finishing the season 11-5 and owning the tiebreaker over the Carolina Panthers to win the NFC South and earn the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. And, sure, New Orleans had a cushy matchup in the Wild Card Round against Carolina.

But it seems likely, heading into the divisional round, that New Orleans would much rather be meeting Atlanta or Philadelphia over Minnesota. The only way New Orleans hosts a game next week is if the Falcons advance.

If Minnesota wins: The universe implodes. OK, maybe not quite, but a win for the Vikings will bring them one step closer to being the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl at its own stadium.

As the No. 2 seed, Minnesota is guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, so the Vikings would host the Falcons, but they would have to travel to Philadelphia if the Eagles advance to the NFC Championship Game.

