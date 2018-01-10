Tony Allen out 2-4 Weeks After Suffering Setback in Recovery from Leg Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 29: Tony Allen #24 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 29, 2017 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen will miss an additional two to four weeks after suffering a setback in his recovery from a left fibula fracture. 

Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports NOLA reported the news. 

Allen, 35, will miss his 13th consecutive game Wednesday night. He was averaging 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game before being injured, playing in 22 contests.

The Pelicans have been hit with a rash of injuries throughout the season. They signed DeAndre Liggins on Wednesday thanks to an injury exemption granted by the NBA. Liggins previously played 31 games with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season.

Allen's latest setback could keep him out through the All-Star break if he rests through the latter half of his injury timeframe. The veteran, who is in his first season with the Pelicans after spending seven years with the Memphis Grizzlies, has missed at least 10 games in each of the last five seasons.

Jrue Holiday, Ian Clark and, perhaps, Liggins will see a majority of the minutes at the 2-guard spot moving forward.

