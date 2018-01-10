Floyd Mayweather Responds to #MeToo Question by Talking About His Wealth

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather said during an interview with Jordyn Taylor of Men's Health that he didn't know about the #MeToo movement, which has encouraged women to speak out against sexual harassers and abusers and to support those who have come forward.

Mayweather also joked about his own wealth in that portion of the interview:

"We're asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

The who?

The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

When you say 'me too' ... When somebody is like, 'I got a Rolls Royce, I be like 'me too.'' When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, 'Me too. I got two. Me too.'

This is a very different —

Well, I didn't know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I'm like, 'me too.' Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, 'I made a billion dollars, me too.'"

He later acknowledged that "sexual harassment, I don't think it's cool at all."

Mayweather's comments seem particularly crass, however, considering he pleaded guilty in 2011 to a charge of reduced battery domestic violence and pleaded no contest to two harassment charges following an altercation in 2010 with his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris.

In 2002, he was convicted of misdemeanor battery charge after an altercation in a Las Vegas nightclub with two women. And he was acquitted in 2005 after being accused of hitting Harris outside of a club. In total, he's reportedly been accused of seven physical assaults by five different women.

He's also been accused of misogyny in the past, most notably when he defended President Donald Trump's infamous "grab them by the p---y" comments in 2005.

"He speaks like real men spoke," Mayweather said in Sept. 2017, per Des Bieler of the Washington Post. "Real men speak like, 'Man, she had a fat a--. You see her a--? I had to squeeze her a--. I had to grab that fat a--.' Right?

"So he’s talking locker-room talk. Locker-room talk. 'I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the pu----. And?'"

The #MeToo movement, meanwhile, was such a prevailing and important story in 2017 that the women behind it were named Time magazine's "Person of the Year."