Colts HC Rumors: Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule Interviewed for Vacant Job

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly interviewed Baylor Bears boss Matt Rhule for their head coaching vacancy "earlier this week" after firing Chuck Pagano at the end of the 2017 season, according to ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg.

Rhule, 42, spent four years (2013-16) as the head coach of the Temple Owls before taking over for Art Briles at Baylor. The Bears went 1-11 during his first season in Waco, Texas.

For his career, Rhule owns a 29-34 record as a head coach at the college level.

However, he emerged as one of the sport's hotter hires last December after transforming Temple from a 2-10 team during his first year on the job into a program that reeled off back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Rhule's only year of experience in the NFL came in 2012 when he served as the New York Giants' offensive line coach.

Per 1070 The Fan's Kevin Bowen, the Colts have also reportedly interviewed New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard, Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.