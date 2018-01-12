Stephen Curry Ruled Out vs. Bucks with Ankle Injury

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, shoots against Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State won, 124-114. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss Friday night's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the BNO Harris Bradley Center due to a sprained right ankle.

Chris Haynes of ESPN provided the status update. It's the second straight absence for the point guard, who also sat out Wednesday's 125-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers after reinjuring his ankle during shootaround earlier that day.

A source downplayed the severity of the ailment to Connor Letourneau‏ of the San Francisco Chronicle before the clash with the Clippers, saying it "doesn't look serious at all, but we're not taking any chances on anything this year."

Curry entered the year having avoided significant injury for quite a while.

He never missed more than four games in a season in the five years from 2012-17. This unsurprisingly coincided with the best run of his career, earning four All-Star appearances while winning two MVP awards and two NBA titles.

Although he missed time during the 2016 playoffs, he mostly gutted through the injury to help lead his team to the NBA Finals.

Unfortunately, injuries have been more of an issue in 2017-18. He previously missed several weeks with an ankle injury, which flared up and caused him to miss more time. He has also been limited by knee problems this season.

This hasn't prevented him from once again putting up big numbers on the court, averaging 27.9 points per game while shooting 41.4 percent from three-point range.

The Warriors have the depth to handle his absence for a limited time, although the pressure will be on Shaun Livingston and Quinn Cook if Curry is forced to miss an extended period.    

