Copa del Rey 2018: Wednesday's Round-of-16 Results and Reaction

Numancia twice fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, but Los Merengues still advanced from the Copa del Rey round of 16 with a 5-3 aggregate win.

Guillermo netted a brace for the visitors while Lucas Vazquez bagged a double of his own for the hosts, but Numancia missed out on a quarter-final spot after losing last Wednesday's first leg 3-0.

Elsewhere, Villarreal were knocked out of the competition despite beating Leganes 2-1 in Wednesday's second leg, with a 2-2 draw on aggregate enough to take the latter top-flight team through with an away goal.

Alaves fared better in their meeting with second-tier opposition and progressed in the competition after beating Formentera 2-0 on Wednesday, sealing a 5-1 victory across both legs.

Read on for a roundup of Wednesday's Copa del Rey round-of-16 second-leg results, complete with a breakdown of the evening's highlights.

Wednesday's Copa del Rey Results (Aggregate)

Alaves 2-0 Formentera (5-1)

Villarreal 2-1 Leganes (2-2, Leganes advance on away goals)

Real Madrid 2-2 Numancia (5-3)

Recap

Wednesday's encounter against Numancia would have been far hairier were it not for their last-gasp spurt in goals in last week's away leg, with Real's second string made to look more average this time around.

Both Guillermo's two goals came via his head, as did Vazquez's opener before he nudged in from close range to steal a 2-1 lead, and Squawka highlighted how essential he's been in Real's route to the quarter-finals:

Villarreal were in need of a win against Leganes after they lost the first leg with a limp 1-0 away defeat, but their comeback attempt got off to a nightmarish start when Nabil El Zhar netted to double the deficit.

Not only that, but the away goal meant the Yellow Submarine then required three goals if they were to advance, a big ask for a team that had scored one goal or fewer in each of their seven matches prior to this match.

The hosts' fortunes changed when midfielder Raba powered through to get Villarreal on the board early in the second half, but it wasn't until the 89th minute that Denis Cheryshev sent in a pile-driver for their second.

It was insufficient to preserve their future in the Copa del Rey, however, and beIN Sports' David Cartlidge hailed a breakthrough moment for Wednesday's visitors:

Formentera were unable to keep up the underdog trend, though, and after losing 3-1 to Alaves in the first leg, goals from Ermedin Demirovic and Alfonso Pedraza consigned them to a round-of-16 departure.

Manager Abelardo Fernandez's side may sit 18th in La Liga and facing the prospect of relegation, but a 5-1 aggregate win and a place in the Copa del Rey's final eight gives them reason to smile.