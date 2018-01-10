Why Do Rusev and Aiden English Continue to Lose on WWE SmackDown?

Credit: WWE.com

Rusev and Aiden English's win-loss record isn't close to approaching a Curt Hawkins level, but it's hard not to wonder if WWE SmackDown recognizes what it has in this team.

For the past few weeks, no act has garnered a bigger reaction than they have. "Rusev Day!" chants fill arenas. Fans sound engaged, enthused, all on board with Rusev and his singing sidekick.

Yet, WWE has booked them the same way it would any midcard squad.

On Tuesday night, Rusev Day fell to Breezango, a team that looked like training dummies against The Bludgeon Brothers. Tyler Breeze and Fandango scored a victory via a schoolboy pin. The announcers acted as if this was an upset, but it's not as if Rusev and English have been tearing it up on the blue brand.

This marked their fourth straight loss, per CageMatch.net. They are 2-6 overall as a pair.

That's not quite jobber status, but it's still puzzling. A team as popular as The Lion of Bulgaria and English should presumably be higher in the pecking order.



They're getting airtime, which is more than some duos can say. Hello, Colon brothers. Rusev Day's record, though, paints them as pushovers.

Why isn't WWE making them more of a priority? Why aren't the powerhouse and The Shakespeare of Song sliding into the No. 1 contender's spot, claiming the gold and/or allowed to be the center of the tag team division?

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc believes this has to do with Rusev Day getting over organically:

That may play a part in it. We've seen WWE resist the rise of Daniel Bryan and take its time with acknowledging how much buzz Zack Ryder created for himself years ago.

There's a less conspiratory element at work, too.

This is likely a case of WWE being unable to multitask. Within the tag team division, the company is focused on showcasing Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin as contenders and The Bludgeon Brothers charging up the ladder. Rusev Day, meanwhile, is getting lost in the background a bit.

There doesn't seem to be as clear of a plan for the pair.

That is poised to change at any moment, though. WWE officials will continue to hear chants for Rusev and English. They won't be able to ignore how much fun fans are having rooting for them.

A babyface turn is inevitable. And a run at the SmackDown Tag Team Championship should follow.

That is unless Rusev and English's momentum is so beat up by losses by that point that it will be best to back another team.