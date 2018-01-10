Blake Griffin Talks Colin Kaepernick, Growing Up Biracial, Donald Sterling, More

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin opened up on a number of topics during an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, including his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick, what it was like to grow up biracial and reflections on departed Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

"My biggest problem with everything going on is the lack of understanding and the lack of respect in this world," Griffin said before delving into a discussion about Kaepernick—who protested police brutality and racial inequality in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem with the San Francisco 49ers.

"I've never seen somebody get more flak than Colin Kaepernick for silently and nonviolently protesting and standing up for something he believes, and something that obviously is an actual problem," Griffin continued. "I can't believe it has become what it has become. It should have become what it has become in a positive light. It's skewed. It's mixed. It's down the middle, unfortunately."

Griffin also talked about growing up in Oklahoma as someone who is biracial, acknowledging he was often "too young to really understand" but praising his parents for "not being fazed by any comments."

He added he understood things more looking back when he got older but said, "I also think there is a huge movement of people like me who don't feel the need to answer that. That's what's special. I like meeting people like that."

As for Sterling—who was banned from the NBA and fined $2.5 million after racist remarks he made were revealed—Griffin said: "We all knew. Everybody always knew…In a way, you're thankful for those opportunities because it brought on change. It certainly wasn't the first of the dominos to fall."

Griffin offered further comments on Sterling, saying he was proud of the way his team handled the situation and took a stand together even if the players weren't especially outspoken at the time.

On the court, Griffin missed Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and is in the concussion protocol. He told Spears he doubts he will play against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday as a result.

The Oklahoma product also missed time earlier this season with a knee injury and has appeared in just 24 of his team's 39 games. His absence has been crucial considering he was the one expected to shoulder more of the offensive load as a go-to option after the Clippers traded Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets this offseason.

Griffin said in the interview he discussed the situation with Paul the morning before news of the trade broke and expressed his appreciation the two stars handled the transaction "the right way" and without the "bad taste in their mouth" other teammates leave with when separating.

Don't expect Griffin to play elsewhere anytime soon, though, considering he re-signed with the Clippers on a five-year deal during the past offseason.

He explained his rationale for staying put: "This is where I started. This is the franchise that believed in me from the beginning. I want to see this thing through."

Seeing it through and reaching the postseason will require the No. 1 pick from the 2009 draft to return to health. Los Angeles is 18-21 and two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the final playoff spot, although Griffin's eventual return will provide a considerate boost seeing how he is averaging 22.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.