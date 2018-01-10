Baker Mayfield Eligible for 2018 NFL Combine Despite Arrest in February 2017

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will reportedly receive an invite to the 2018 NFL Combine despite his arrest last February.

Per ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, Mayfield is expected to be included on the final list of invitees to the NFL's annual scouting event in Indianapolis that begins Feb. 27.

Mayfield was arrested on Feb. 25 and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing in Arkansas.

In 2016, the NFL instituted a policy to ban players with convictions for violence, using a weapon, domestic violence or sexual assault from attending the combine.

The league has also elected not to invite certain players who have a conviction on their record.

Running back Joe Mixon and quarterback Chad Kelly were among 13 notable prospects not invited to Indianapolis last year. A video showing Mixon punching a woman in a diner in 2014 was made public in December 2016. Kelly agreed to a plea deal in 2015 stemming from an arrest after a nightclub fight.

Graziano noted that since Mayfield's incident didn't involve any violent act that the NFL doesn't view it as a preclusion from being invited to the combine.

Mayfield is a potential first-round draft pick after winning the Heisman Trophy last season. B/R's Matt Miller has the Sooners quarterback ranked No. 13 overall in the 2018 draft class.