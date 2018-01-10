Eliot Wolf Reportedly Named Browns' Assistant GM After Leaving Packers

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly are hiring former Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf to serve as assistant general manager under John Dorsey, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Rapoport added more details on the hiring:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.