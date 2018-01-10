Eliot Wolf Reportedly Named Browns' Assistant GM After Leaving Packers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2018

Green Bay Packers Eliot Wolf walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reportedly are hiring former Green Bay Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf to serve as assistant general manager under John Dorsey, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. 

Rapoport added more details on the hiring: 

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Could the Browns Ever Win with Hue?

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com
    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Patience Is a Tall Order for Browns Fans

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 'All Signs Point' to Patricia as Next Giants HC

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report
    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Will Take a Hard Look at Alex Smith

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report