Arizona Head Coach Rumors: Rick Neuheisel a 'Legitimate Candidate' to Get Job

Rich Neuheisel may be on his way back to the Pac-12.

Jason Scheer of 247Sports' WildcatAuthority.com reported Wednesday that Neuheisel is "a legitimate candidate" for the vacant head coaching position with the Arizona Wildcats. One source told Scheer that Neuheisel "is among the leaders."

Neuheisel was the head coach at Colorado from 1995 through 1998, Washington from 1999 through 2002 and UCLA from 2008 through 2011.

Neuheisel was 87-58 in 12 seasons as a head coach, although much of his success came with Colorado (33-14) and Washington (33-16). He had just one losing season in eight years at those two stops, and his tenures were highlighted by an 11-1 effort and Rose Bowl victory over Purdue in the 2000 season with the Huskies.

However, he struggled mightily at UCLA and went 4-8 in two separate seasons while going just 13-12 in the other two before he was fired.

According to Scheer, Neuheisel stressed his ability to put together a strong staff when interviewing with Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke.

The Arizona job is open because the Wildcats fired Rich Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations.

Neuheisel, who has been a broadcaster since UCLA fired him, will look to turn around a program that has just one season with double-digit wins since the 1998 campaign if he is hired by the Wildcats.